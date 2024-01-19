(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Dermal Fillers Market was valued USD 6.3 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 12.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Dermal Fillers Market ”, By Type (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable), By Material (Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Poly-L-lactic acid, PMMA, Fat and Others), By Application (Face lift, Facial corrections, Wrinkles reduction, Acne scar, Lipoatrophy, Lip enhancement, Hip augmentation, Breast enhancement, Hand rejuvenation, Penis enlargement, Blepharoplasty, Neck & chin lift and Others), By End-use (MedSpa, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Dermal Fillers Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 6.3 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 12.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 8.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

Market Overview

Dermal fillers involve non-invasive procedures utilizing gel-form substances delivered through injectables for facial skin enhancement. The rising popularity of these cosmetic techniques has led to a growing demand for such procedures. They contribute to reducing skin wrinkles and promoting a more youthful appearance. These treatments serve purposes such as correcting facial lines, enhancing lips, and addressing acne scars. In recent years, the global dermal fillers market has experienced substantial growth, propelled by the increasing interest in non-invasive cosmetic procedures and the expanding elderly population worldwide. The market encompasses a variety of products, including hyaluronic acid fillers, collagen fillers, and synthetic fillers. Hyaluronic acid fillers, in particular, have gained widespread favor due to their natural compatibility with the skin and the longevity of their results. The market is fiercely competitive, with key players competing for market share through initiatives such as product innovation, strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. Nevertheless, regulatory challenges and concerns regarding the safety and effectiveness of certain fillers may present potential obstacles to market expansion. Overall, the global dermal fillers market is poised to sustain its upward trajectory, driven by increasing aesthetic consciousness and advancements in cosmetic procedures.

Increasing interest in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is set to drive the expansion of the market

The global dermal fillers market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by a rising interest in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. There has been a notable surge in demand for these procedures, driven by the growing preference for non-surgical interventions to enhance one's appearance. Consumers increasingly seek dermal fillers as a means to address facial aging signs, such as wrinkles and fine lines, without the need for more invasive surgical options. This growing interest in minimally invasive approaches is reshaping the landscape of the global dermal fillers market, as individuals prioritize procedures that offer effective results with reduced downtime and fewer associated risks. As advancements in cosmetic technologies continue, the appeal of minimally invasive procedures within the global dermal fillers market is further amplified. Patients are drawn to the convenience and quicker recovery associated with these treatments, contributing to the expanding acceptance and adoption of dermal fillers worldwide. This trend is expected to persist, driving market expansion as both consumers and practitioners recognize the benefits of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in achieving natural-looking aesthetic enhancements.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Growing awareness of aesthetics

Continuous innovation in filler types Rising disposable income

Opportunities:



Growing interest in cosmetic procedures among men Research on novel fillers with longer-lasting effects

Increasing funding activities for aesthetic research

The global dermal fillers market is experiencing a notable upswing due to increasing funding activities dedicated to aesthetic research. The growing recognition of the importance of aesthetic procedures in the healthcare and beauty industry has prompted heightened investments in research and development. This surge in funding is enabling researchers and companies to explore innovative technologies, formulations, and delivery methods for dermal fillers. As a result, the market is witnessing a significant influx of novel products and advanced solutions designed to address a diverse range of aesthetic concerns, contributing to the market's overall expansion.

The financial support for aesthetic research in the global dermal fillers market not only fosters innovation but also enhances the safety and efficacy of existing and emerging products. These funding initiatives play a crucial role in driving advancements in cosmetic technologies, ensuring that the market stays at the forefront of providing effective and minimally invasive solutions for individuals seeking aesthetic enhancements. As funding activities continue to grow, the global dermal fillers market is likely to witness a continuous influx of cutting-edge products and research findings, further solidifying its position as a dynamic and evolving sector within the broader healthcare and beauty landscape.

The Market for Dermal Fillers is Dominated by North America.

In 2022, the North American region emerged as the market leader, generating significant revenue, and it is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The stable economic conditions and high awareness of available cosmetic procedures in North America are anticipated to fuel the growing demand for these products. In recent years, the region has witnessed a substantial increase in the number of performed procedures, driven by dual-income households and enhanced purchasing power, creating a demand surge even in developing nations.

In addition to North America, the European region is poised to secure a substantial market share in the coming years. The preference for cosmetic procedures is on the rise among the population in European countries, accompanied by increased investments in research and development activities. The Asia Pacific region, with a growing geriatric population, is experiencing a rising demand for these procedures. Governments across Asia Pacific nations are making increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, which is expected to drive market growth. There is also a heightened awareness of the availability of these procedures in the developing nations of the Asia Pacific region, where key market players are introducing numerous new products.

The Infant Formula Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The dermal fillers market is classified based on material, with categories including calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, collagen, poly-L-lactic acid, PMMA, fat, and others. In 2022, the global market was predominantly led by the hyaluronic acid segment, which is expected to exhibit a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the increasing number of annual procedures involving hyaluronic acid dermal fillers. Moreover, the availability of various forms of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, characterized by differences in hyaluronic acid concentration and cross-linking degree, contributes to the segment's growth. Ongoing technological advancements leading to the introduction of newer hyaluronic acid dermal fillers further propel the expansion of this segment.

