This report analyzes the Indian FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape of the overall market. It provides end-user vertical analysis for commercial, institutional, public/infrastructure, industrial, and other sectors. It features a 2020-to-2028 timeframe, with 2022 being the base year, and identifies the four main growth opportunities in the market.

The Indian facility management (FM) market is highly competitive and experiencing rapid development due to a trajectory shift in mindset and needs among end users, particularly with the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Market development was supported by the incremental expansion of the asset base, with the introduction of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), improving awareness and opening possibilities for outsourcing. The high acceptance of IT, with government push in other initiatives, such as Smart Cities, has been key in driving FM market growth.

However, the domestic market is regarded as unorganized and fragmented, with many small participants forming a sizable portion of the market. Preference skews toward single services and increasing concerns about tightening budgets are detrimental to FM market development. The market is also facing a shortage of skilled workforce, particularly in technical expertise, coupled with a lack of standardization of regulatory frameworks in the industry.

The forecasted FM growth will be fueled by a growing acceptance of more sophisticated solutions beyond cleaning and security, further supported by the relatively mature mindset regarding technologies across sectors.

The market expects participants' efforts to capture a bigger market share by offering tech-enabled quality services and expanding their geographical foothold in the domestic market. In the medium term, the market will see market opportunities in growing merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, greater appreciation of technology-led solutions, a rising emphasis on sustainability, and a higher drive for service integration.

Company Coverage:



BVG India

ISS India

SIS Limited

Sodexo India UDS

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by End User

Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast Analysis



Revenue Forecast by Service Type



Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type - Additional Services



Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type - Soft Services



Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type - Hard Services

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User

FM Market by Region

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Competitive Environment

Notable M&As

FM Supplier Capability Matrix by Service Type

FM Supplier Capability Matrix by End User Sector

Competitive Trends

Market Participant Profile - BVG India

Market Participant Profile - UDS

Market Participant Profile - SIS Limited

Market Participant Profile - Sodexo India Market Participant Profile - ISS India

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: M&A Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 2: Technology-led Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability Growth Opportunity 4: Service Integration

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Commercial Sector



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End-user Subsector Revenue Forecast Trend by FM Type

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Institutional Sector



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End-user Subsector Revenue Forecast Trend by FM Type

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Public/Infrastructure Sector



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End-user Subsector Revenue Forecast Trend by FM Type

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Sector



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End-user Subsector Revenue Forecast Trend by FM Type

