OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 19, 2024. OKX's Liquid Marketplace Surpasses US$10 Billion in Cumulative Institutional Trading Volume OKX today announced that its Liquid Marketplace , a spot OTC, futures spreads and options liquidity network, has surpassed US$10 billion in cumulative institutional trading volume (as of December 2023). This milestone underscores the continued growth of OKX's Liquid Marketplace and demonstrates its success in providing deep liquidity and reliable execution for institutional traders.

Launched in December 2022, OKX's Liquid Marketplace offers innovative solutions tailored to the specific requirements of institutional traders. With the 2023 July launch of Nitro Spreads, a venue within OKX's Liquid Marketplace for executing basis, futures spreads and funding rate arbitrage strategies, OKX has solidified its industry-leading position in cumulative futures spreads volumes.

OKX's Liquid Marketplace also recently recorded a monthly high in futures spreads trading volumes, reaching 2.13 billion USDT in December 2023. This accomplishment accounts for 54%* of the institutional market share for futures spreads for the said month. The top underlying assets contributing to future spreads volumes in December 2023 were BTC, accounting for 77% of the month's volumes, and ETH, representing 23% of the month's volumes.

For a more detailed breakdown of monthly futures spreads volumes on OKX's Liquid Marketplace, please refer to the table* below:

Month Trading Volume (in USDT) July 2023 72 million August 2023 385 million September 2023 1.12 billion October 2023 1.77 billion November 2023 1.79 billion December 2023 2.13 billion









These recent achievements highlight OKX's commitment to enhancing its Liquid Marketplace for institutional traders. Key updates include the introduction of a 'Quick Trading' mode on Nitro Spreads, allowing users to instantly select the 'Top of Book' on any spread/side through a double-click, thereby eliminating the need to manually open order books or enter details.



OKX also recently rolled out two significant UI upgrades aimed at streamlining order placements on Nitro Spreads:



A new, simplified, draggable order window that provides more flexibility when placing orders on the Nitro Spreads book The capability to double-click into any cell for immediate top-of-book trading

These upgrades have made execution across the entire grid or a single spread smoother and faster, enabling traders to quickly act on arbitrage opportunities.



Additionally, OKX is dedicated to expanding custody solutions by partnering with global digital asset firms to enable institutional customers to conduct secure 24/7 trading of segregated assets under custody through OKX. On November 15, 2023, OKX announced that it has collaborated with regulated digital asset custody service provider Komainu and CoinShares , a leading European alternative asset manager specializing in digital assets, to empower CoinShares to conduct 24/7 trading through the OKX platform while assets are held in segregated custody with Komainu.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

*Source: Laevitas (as of December 2023)



