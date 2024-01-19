Indian Commercial Vehicle Growth Opportunities Outlook - Alternative Powertrains And New Business Models Will Ensure Transformational Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Commercial Vehicle Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Indian trucking industry includes a diverse range of vehicles, operators, and logistics services and is a critical driver of economic growth and development. Following years of axle load regulation and the implementation of Bharat Stage 6 emission norms, the industry faced stagnant volumes made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the industry is in the recovery and growth phase now.

In 2022, total truck shipment was 0.87 million units. The largest share of the market remains with the light-duty segment, with 0.56 million trucks sold in 2022, followed by the heavy-duty segment with 0.22 trucks, and the medium-duty segment with 0.09 million trucks. With pivotal initiatives such as Bharatmala focusing on road infrastructure and Sagarmala on the modernization of ports, a comprehensive national logistics policy, and a national infrastructure pipeline, the outlay for development is high and will boost the demand for truck deployment. Despite elevated diesel prices, sales of compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks have increased in the medium-duty segment, accounting for 27.8% of the overall powertrain.

Revised CNG pricing will boost sales. The dedicated liquified natural gas (LNG) policy will increase LNG usage in trucks, especially in the heavy-duty segment, as LNG offers a longer range and performance similar to that of diesel. Leading OEMs have showcased their LNG models as prototypes, with launches expected in 2024. Truck electrification will start with light-duty trucks, target last-mile operations, and expand to other segments when charging infrastructure and acquisition cost improves. Electrification in commercial vehicles is further bolstered by subsidies from the central and state governments.

In addition, production-linked incentives (PLI) are also available for OEMs. The rise in connectivity and telematics solutions by third-party players and OEMs is improving fleet management for customers; however, more regulation is expected. The overall growth trajectory of the Indian commercial vehicle sector will remain strong.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment



Pivotal Government Initiatives Focusing on Boosting the Indian Economy

Key Trends Driving the Indian Commercial Vehicle Market

Truck Applications Overview

Freight Transport Categories and Types, India

Truck Ecosystem in India

Snapshot of Global Commercial Vehicles in 2022

OEM Landscape, 2023

Regulations and Policies, 2023-2027 Outlook Electric Vehicle (EV) Incentives and Subsidies, 2023

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Key Growth Metrics

Forecast Criteria

Growth Drivers for the Indian Commercial Vehicle Market Growth Restraints for the Indian Commercial Vehicle Market

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1 - Adoption of Low- and Zero-emission Trucks

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Truck Ownership and Business Models Growth Opportunity 3 - Improved Safety and Connected Telematics Solutions

Application Usage and Sector Outlook



Truck Sales by Application

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Logistics

Consumer Durables, Retail, and eCommerce

FMCG, Pharma, and Documents

Road Construction and Real Estate

Planned Road Construction

Fruit, Vegetables, and Milk Agricultural Products

Historic Unit Sales Performance Review



LD Truck Sales Cycles

LD Truck Market Share Comparison for CY 2018-2022

MD Truck Sales Cycles

MD Truck Market Share Comparison for CY 2018-2022

HD Truck Sales Cycles HD Truck Market Share Comparison for CY 2018-2022

Unit Sales and Powertrain Forecast



Indian Commercial Vehicle Unit Sales Forecast, 2022-2035

LD Truck Unit Sales Forecast

LD Truck Powertrain Forecast

MD Truck Unit Sales Forecast

MD Truck Powertrain Forecast

HD Truck Unit Sales Forecast

HD Truck Powertrain Forecast Forecast Discussion

Alternative Fuels Ecosystem



LNG

CNG

NG for the Transportation Sector Hydrogen Ecosystem

Truck Technology Systems



Truck Technology Road Map

Cabin Ergonomics Fuel Efficiency Improvements, 2021-2035

Safety and Telematics Systems



Truck Safety Systems

Truck Safety System Adoption, 2022-2035

Truck Telematics Installed Base

Truck Telematics Market Share

Truck Telematics Feature by OEM Truck Telematics Installed Base Forecast

OEM Profiles



Ashok Leyland

Eicher

Mahindra Tata Motors

