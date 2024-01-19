Human Capital Management Market Size To Surpass USD 53.97 Billion By 2030 With CAGR Of 9.02% | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Human Capital Management Market was worth USD 27.05 billion in 2022 and is predicted to be worth USD 53.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.02%

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leveraging Cloud Computing for HR and Talent Management, Revolutionizing Workforce Dynamics with Advanced HCM SolutionsThe SNS Insider report indicates that the Human Capital Management Market size was valued at USD 27.05 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 53.97 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 9.02% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.Human Capital Management (HCM) is a comprehensive suite of HR systems, tools, and practices designed to recruit, attract, develop, train, retain, and manage employees to achieve business goals. Deployed on cloud-based and mobile technology, HCM solutions enable seamless reporting, data processing, and an enhanced end-user experience. This practice sees employees as valuable resources, emphasizing the harnessing of their potential to fulfill organizational objectives.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): @Prominent Players:The major players are Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Workday, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Sumtotal Systems, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd., Infor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., UKG Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Cegid, and othersMarket Analysis:Cloud computing has emerged as a cornerstone in HR and talent management, offering extensive features to boost employee engagement and streamline performance and talent management functionalities. The advent of robust cloud-based solutions has empowered HR and management teams to access and process business and personal data efficiently, automating complex tasks and fostering productivity. Cloud-based HR solutions can be customized without IT specialists, enabling HR managers to make data-driven intelligent decisions. The Human Capital Management (HCM) Market is poised to redefine the way organizations manage their workforce. The surge in demand for people and performance management solutions, coupled with the integration of cutting-edge technologies like RPA and AI into HR practices, is steering the HCM market towards unprecedented growth.Segment Analysis:. By Component: The software segment dominates, offering enhanced team member experiences and increased productivity. Workforce Management (WFM) and talent management solutions, powered by artificial intelligence, are anticipated to drive further market expansion.. By Organization Size: Large enterprises capture a substantial market share, with increased spending on core HR functions. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is set to grow rapidly, driven by the need for affordable high-value outcomes.. By Deployment: Cloud deployment is on the rise, attributed to organizations shifting solutions for a better user experience, consistent updates, and enhanced analytics & reporting.. By End-use Industry: The IT & telecommunication segment holds a sizable market share, with service providers adopting core HR, talent management, and workforce management solutions.Key Market SegmentationBy Component. Software. ServicesBy Organizational Size. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. Large EnterprisesBy Deployment. Cloud. On-premiseBy End-use Industry. IT & Telecommunication. BFSI. Government. Retail. Healthcare. Education. Manufacturing. OthersHuman Capital Management (HCM) Market: Challenges and OpportunitiesChallenges:. Integration Complexity: Integrating HCM software with existing HR systems, payroll solutions, and other enterprise platforms can be complex, requiring seamless interoperability for efficient workforce management.. Data Security and Privacy Compliance: Handling sensitive employee data raises challenges in ensuring robust data security measures and compliance with evolving privacy regulations such as GDPR and other regional data protection laws.. Change Management and User Adoption: Implementing new HCM solutions often faces challenges in terms of employee resistance, necessitating effective change management strategies and user adoption initiatives.. Talent Acquisition and Retention: Attracting and retaining top talent remains a challenge, requiring HCM solutions to address recruitment, onboarding, and employee engagement strategies.Opportunities:. AI and Predictive Analytics: Integration of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics within HCM solutions provides opportunities for data-driven insights, talent forecasting, and improved decision-making.. Employee Experience Enhancement: Opportunities arise from focusing on enhancing the overall employee experience through HCM solutions, including self-service portals, personalized training programs, and wellness initiatives.. Cloud-Based HCM Solutions: Adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions offers opportunities for increased scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, especially in the context of remote and distributed work environments.. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiatives: HCM solutions can play a pivotal role in supporting DEI initiatives by providing tools for unbiased recruitment, diversity reporting, and fostering an inclusive workplace culture.Successfully navigating these challenges and capitalizing on opportunities in the Human Capital Management market requires a strategic approach, user-centric design, and a commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the workforce.Key Regional Development:North America dominates the HCM market, driven by notable vendors and significant investments in cloud applications. Europe shows significant growth, with increasing demand for workforce automation solutions, while Asia Pacific anticipates higher growth due to digitization and advanced technology adoption.Buy This Exclusive Report: @Key Takeaways for Human Capital Management Market Study:. Technological Integration: The incorporation of AI, RPA, and cloud computing is revolutionizing HR practices, driving efficiency and productivity.. Segment Dynamics: Software solutions, large enterprises, and cloud deployment are key contributors to market growth.. Regional Leadership: North America leads, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, with each region displaying unique growth drivers.. Industry Evolution: HCM is evolving beyond traditional HR functions, becoming a strategic tool for organizational success.Recent Developments:. November 2022: UKG Inc. collaborates with Microsoft Corporation to seamlessly integrate UKG solutions with Microsoft services, enhancing workforce management insights with the launch of Flex.. October 2022: American University partners with Workday to deploy financial management, HCM, and adaptive planning solutions, improving self-service capabilities and overall talent management systems.. September 2022: Workday introduces a next generation of open and connected skill ecosystems, enabling easy and secure skill data transfer within and outside enterprises.. October 2022: ADP launches Voice of the Employee, a survey solution to help employers collect feedback throughout the employee lifecycle management.Table of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession4.2.1 Introduction4.2.2 Impact on major economies4.2.2.1 US4.2.2.2 Canada4.2.2.3 Germany4.2.2.4 France4.2.2.5 United Kingdom4.2.2.6 China4.2.2.7 Japan4.2.2.8 South Korea4.2.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7.PEST Analysis......14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Competitive Benchmarking14.2 Market Share Analysis14.3 Recent Developments14.3.1 Industry News14.3.2 Company News14.3 Mergers & Acquisitions15. USE Cases and Best Practices16

