IANS Conferred Prestigious BRICS-CCI Annual Recognition Award, 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) News agency IANS was on Friday awarded the BRICS-CCI Annual Recognition Award, 2024 in the Media Excellence category for "outstanding contributions, innovative spirit, and unwavering commitment", not in its own field but also in propelling the "goals of cooperation and progress among the BRICS nations".

The award, organised by the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI), was presented to IANS CEO and Managing Director Sandeep Bamzai at a glittering ceremony here.

The BRICS CCI, in a statement, extended its heartfelt congratulations to IANS on this honour, stressing its "remarkable achievements set a high standard and serve as an inspiration to all".

It said that the BRICS-CCI Annual Recognition Awards, serve as a beacon of excellence across various fields within the BRICS nations and beyond. In line with our core mission to promote cooperation, innovation, and sustainable development within the BRICS community, these awards hold particular significance as they recognise and honour exceptional contributions to society.

The awardees are selected based on the rigorous assessment and deliberation amongst the BRICS-CCI's esteemed jury members, the statement added.

--IANS

scor/d