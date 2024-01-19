Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd To Operate Liquid Cargo Berth At JN Port On Interim Basis

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), a prominent state-run oil refiner, has taken a proactive step to ensure the smooth operation of a new liquid cargo berth at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JN Port). This interim arrangement is in response to delays in obtaining security clearances for bidders participating in the tender process, which aims to select an operator for the new liquid cargo berths 3 and 4 at the port.



The new facility is situated adjacent to BPCL's existing operations at JN Port. BPCL has actively participated in the competitive bidding process alongside six other entities, including J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd, IMC Ltd, and Aegis Logistics Ltd. These companies are competing for a 30-year contract that will significantly enhance the capacity to handle petroleum, oil, lubricants, edible oils, chemicals, molasses, and other liquid bulk products at JN Port.



Concerns arose due to the security clearance delay for one of the bidders, Aegis Logistics Ltd, prompting the JN Port Authority to consider the potential idleness of the new berths. To address this issue, BPCL, as a public sector undertaking, committed to investing approximately Rs2.5 crores to establish a pipeline and operationalize the new terminal. BPCL will oversee the new berths' operations until the successful bidder is selected, ensuring continued utilization of this asset.



BPCL is set to commence operations at the new berths later this month or early next month, operating under the same terms and conditions as the existing liquid berths 1 and 2, owing to its status as a government-run company. This interim arrangement is expected to last 6-8 months, providing the successful bidder with ample time to meet the necessary conditions, sign the concession agreement, and achieve financial closure before assuming full operations.



The investment in the pipeline is expected to be recovered by BPCL within 1-2 months of operation, ensuring a swift return on investment. These new berths will alleviate the burden currently faced by the heavily utilized liquid berths 1 and 2, enabling BPCL to efficiently handle additional liquid cargo.



BPCL's proactive involvement in this interim arrangement assures uninterrupted operation of the new liquid cargo berths and underscores its commitment to supporting the growth and development of JN Port's capacity and services.



