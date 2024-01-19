Mamaearth Celebrates Opening Of Its 100Th Exclusive Brand Outlet

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 17th January 2024 - Mamaearth, the flagship brand under Honasa Consumer Limited, India\'s largest digital-first Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) company, celebrated the opening of its 100th Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Mumbai. Situated at the bustling R-City Mall in Ghatkopar, this new store signifies a significant milestone in Mamaearth\'s journey and reinforces its commitment to making toxin-free personal care products accessible to all. The Store was inaugurated by the founders- Ghazal Alagh & Varun Alagh along with the renowned influencer Nikhil Sharma, popularly recognized as Mumbiker Nikhil and famous beauty and lifestyle influencer Shanice Shrestha Sharma.



With the intent to connect with the consumers in an immersive manner, exclusive brand outlets helped the brand curate richer brand experiences and deepen engagement with them in the offline retail environment. Along with being a great experience center, the exclusive stores have catalysed development of strategic categories such as color cosmetics that require a more personalized service and experience to facilitate purchase conversion. Since the inauguration of its first store in early 2021, Mamaearth has displayed remarkable growth, and the opening of the 100th store is a testament of the brand\'s commitment to making Mamaearth products accessible offline as well. Over the past year, Mamaearth has experienced an impressive retail store count growth with a diversification of its product range to encompass an extensive 250+ SKU collection.



Commenting on the launch of the Exclusive Brand Outlet launch, Mr. Varun Alagh, Chairman & CEO, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said, \"Venturing into exclusive brand outlets has been an extension of our quest towards building omni channel presence of the brand. We take immense pride in our team\'s achievement of reaching the remarkable century mark for Mamaearth in record time. We are truly grateful to our customers who have showered so much love upon us, which has fueled this growth. At Honasa, we are deeply committed to building consumer brands that serve a purpose along with solving personal care problems and we promise to stay committed to this and continue serving the consumers.\"



Mamaearth is a purpose-led brand that strongly believes in the principle of Goodness Inside and is committed to furthering goodness through its products and initiatives. The inauguration of Mamaearth\'s 100th store in Mumbai marks a resounding success and a pivotal milestone in the brand\'s journey.



About Mamaearth



Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is the fastest growing beauty and personal care brand. Driven by innovation and using the best of science and nature, the brand caters to personal care needs of young, aspirational and increasingly conscious Indian consumers. In a short span of 6 years, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of 200+ products packed with goodness inside and has reached over 5 million customers in 500 Indian cities servicing over 18000 pin codes. Mamaearth products are available on , major eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart and over 40 thousand points of sales across the country.





ABOUT HONASA CONSUMER LTD



Honasa Consumer Limited, is the largest digital-first beauty and personal care company with a diverse portfolio of six brands. Uniquely positioned to capture the growth trends shaping the BPC market, the company is building brands through on trend data-based innovation and strong omnichannel distribution. Driven by purpose, Honasa Consumer Limited is committed to serving its consumers and the society for a better tomorrow.

