Storagemart Strengthens Its Davenport, Iowa Presence

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Jan. 19, 2024 -- StorageMart, the leading privately-owned self-storage company, is thrilled to announce its exciting expansion in Davenport, Iowa. Acquiring the former Peoples Mini Storage, this facility will undergo a comprehensive update to reflect the renowned brand standards of StorageMart. Boasting a remarkable capacity of 643 units and 72,750 square feet, the facility will provide various storage options, including standard storage, drive-up storage, and climate controlled storage.

Offering a comprehensive range of unit sizes to accommodate various needs, our storage facility presents a diverse selection, ranging from compact 5x10 units to spacious 10x25 units. This extensive array allows customers to choose storage solutions tailored to their specific requirements, whether for residential or commercial purposes.

Alex Burnam, the SVP of Real Estate Acquisitions at StorageMart, shared his excitement regarding the project, affirming, "This expansion in Davenport underscores our steadfast commitment to pioneering storage solutions. We are thrilled to introduce affordable and highly secure storage options to the Davenport community, addressing their diverse personal and professional storage needs."

StorageMart is dedicated to excellence and prioritizes providing outstanding service coupled with state-of-the-art facilities to guarantee a storage experience that is not only efficient but also stress-free.

About StorageMart: As the largest privately-owned self-storage company globally, StorageMart provides clean, well-lit storage units and friendly customer service. Through the "Store it Forward" charitable giving program, StorageMart actively gives back to the communities it serves. Learn more at .

