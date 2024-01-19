Kirkland's Home Promotes Amy Sullivan To CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK ) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, has promoted Amy Sullivan to Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective February 4, 2024, and she will also join the Company's board of directors. She succeeds interim CEO Ann Joyce, who will remain on the Company's board of directors. Sullivan, who has been with the Company for more than a decade, was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer in the spring of 2023. As a member of the executive team, she has helped lead the organization through significant strategic repositioning initiatives, including refocusing marketing efforts and aligning product assortments to drive customer demand. Prior to Kirkland's Home, she held senior-level positions for Express, Lands' End, Kohl's and JCPenney.

"Amy is an invaluable leader within our organization, and over the past nine months she has been instrumental in returning the Company to a positive trajectory, including improved 2023 holiday season sales, that we hope to build off of in 2024," said R. Wilson Orr, Chairman of Kirkland's Home. "Since transitioning to an executive leadership role, Amy has been integral to the execution of our repositioning strategy and we believe, as CEO, she is poised to return Kirkland's Home to profitable growth over the long-term.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I would also like to recognize Ann Joyce for leading the organization through a period of rapid and positive change. She brought a wealth of experience and insight that proved invaluable in navigating the Company through challenging times. Her decisive actions helped set the foundation to revitalize our brand. We look forward to continuing to have her strategic guidance as part of our board of directors."

"This is a dynamic time to step into the role of CEO at Kirkland's Home as we start to see our strategic initiatives pay off, with almost a full year of valuable insights and data from our initial repositioning efforts," said Sullivan. "We have a fantastic team in place and great momentum coming off the 2023 holiday season. I look forward to leading the Company through this next chapter and unlocking the long-term growth potential we see for Kirkland's Home."

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States, currently operating 338 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, , under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers with an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home décor along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows the Company's customers to furnish their home at a great value. More information can be found at .

