Proqr Highlights New Platform Data From Presentation On Axiomer™ RNA Editing Technology At Deaminet 2024

Platform demonstrates robust in vivo editing capabilities reporting up to 70% editing of ACTB in the liver of non-human primates (NHPs) and mice

Functional effect demonstrated in mice in vivo via modulation of ANGPLT3 protein properties leading to favorable increase in LPL enzymatic activity and meaningful impact of biomarkers Additional data to be presented throughout 2024, including in vitro and in vivo data for pipeline programs AX-0810 for Cholestatic diseases targeting NTCP and AX-1412 for Cardiovascular diseases targeting B4GALT1



LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics NV (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary AxiomerTM RNA editing technology platform, today highlighted key updates from its oral presentation at the 5th International Conference on Base Editing, Prime Editing & Related Enzymes (Deaminet 2024) in San Diego, California.

“We were pleased to present new in vivo data for our proprietary Axiomer RNA editing technology platform at the Deaminet 2024 meeting, demonstrating robust editing of ACTB in the liver of NHP, as well as functional protein data with the liver target ANGPTL3 in mice,” said Gerard Platenburg, Chief Scientific Officer of ProQR.“To date, we have generated robust in vitro and in vivo preclinical platform data across a range of liver and CNS targets. These encouraging data and the progress of our science reinforce the potential of our Axiomer RNA editing oligonucleotides, and we look forward to presenting additional platform data, as well as the first preclinical data for our pipeline programs at upcoming scientific meetings, as we move our technology forward towards trials in humans.”

Key updates from the presentation included:



Axiomer Editing Oligonucleotides (EONs) demonstrated high intrinsic editing capability in the liver across models. Presentation of new data highlighting up to 70% editing efficiency of ACTB in liver of mice and NHPs at multiple timepoints.

Editing levels confirmed through several reliable RNA analysis methods, including dPCR and RNAseq, showing consistent results.

An EON editing ANGPTL3 in mice resulted in a 2-fold increase in lipoprotein lipase activity and a related decrease of LDL cholesterol in plasma of 40% in vivo.

Preliminary nonclinical safety assessment showed a similar safety profile compared to other single-stranded RNA oligonucleotides. Ongoing platform advancements anticipated through increased knowledge of ADAR biology, selection of models for prediction of Axiomer potential in human tissue, EON sequence optimization, and investigation of delivery options.

These new preclinical platform data further highlight the potential of Axiomer EONs in preparation for clinical development and supporting discovery of potential new therapeutic applications.

The presentation“AxiomerTM, an RNA editing technology to address liver-originated disorders and beyond” is available via ProQR's website in the Presentations and Publications section .

About AxiomerTM

ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA base editing technology called AxiomerTM, which could potentially yield a new class of medicines for diverse types of diseases. Axiomer“Editing Oligonucleotides”, or EONs, mediate single nucleotide changes to RNA in a highly specific and targeted way using molecular machinery that is present in human cells called ADAR (Adenosine Deaminase Acting on RNA). Axiomer EONs are designed to recruit and direct endogenously expressed ADARs to change an Adenosine (A) to an Inosine (I) in the RNA – an Inosine is translated as a Guanosine (G) – correcting an RNA with a disease-causing mutation back to a normal (wild type) RNA, modulating protein expression, or altering a protein so that it will have a new function that helps prevent or treat disease.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies. ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA technology called AxiomerTM, which uses a cell's own editing machinery called ADAR to make specific single nucleotide edits in RNA to reverse a mutation or modulate protein expression and could potentially yield a new class of medicines for both rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at .

Forward Looking Statements for ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

