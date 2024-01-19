(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

International inbound remittance market in Pakistan has increased at 2.8% during 2022 to reach US$ 29.87 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period (2023-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 2.2%, increasing from US$ 29.06 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 33.36 billion by 2028.



The international outbound remittance market in Pakistan has increased at 5.8% during 2022 to reach US$208.0 million in 2023. Over the forecast period (2023-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 4.6%, increasing from US$196.6 million in 2022 to reach US$260.1 million by 2028.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the international inbound and outbound remittance market in Pakistan. It covers the market opportunity by transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction, key market players, market opportunity by channel, consumer profile, and by sending/receiving countries.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Pakistan

By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume By Average Value Per Transaction Market Share of Key Players in Pakistan

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Pakistan

Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) International Inbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Pakistan

Analysis by age group of senders

Analysis by income of senders

Analysis by occupation of senders

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries Analysis by purpose International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis (Country to State/Region) in Pakistan

Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Pakistan

By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume By Average Value Per Transaction International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Pakistan

Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) International Outbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Pakistan

Analysis by age group of senders

Analysis by income of sender

Analysis by occupation of sender

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries Analysis by purpose International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis (State/Region to Country) in Pakistan

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $33.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2% Regions Covered Pakistan



Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Disclaimer

2. Pakistan International Inbound Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1. Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

2.1.1. Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.1.2. Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.1.3. Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.2. Pakistan Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

2.3. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

2.3.1. Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.3.2. Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.3.3. Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.4. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

2.4.1. Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.4.2. Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.4.3. Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.5. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

2.5.1. Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.5.2. Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.5.3. Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3. Pakistan International Inbound Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

3.1. International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

3.2. International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

3.3. International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

3.4. International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Income

4. Pakistan International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis by Key Countries

4.1. International Inbound Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key Countries

4.2. Saudi Arabia - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.2.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.2.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.2.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

4.3. India - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.3.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.3.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.3.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

4.4. United Arab Emirates - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.4.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.4.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.4.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

4.5. United Kingdom - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.5.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.5.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.5.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

4.6. United States - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.6.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.6.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.6.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

4.7. Afghanistan - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.7.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.7.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.7.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.7.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

4.8. Kuwait - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.8.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.8.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.8.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.8.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

4.9. Oman - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.9.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.9.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.9.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.9.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

4.10. Qatar - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.10.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.10.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.10.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.10.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

4.11. Canada - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.11.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.11.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.11.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

4.11.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

5. Pakistan International Outbound Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

5.1. Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.1.2. Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.1.3. Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.2. Pakistan Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

5.3. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

5.3.1. Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.3.2. Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.3.3. Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.4. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

5.4.1. Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.4.2. Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.4.3. Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.5. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

5.5.1. Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.5.2. Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.5.3. Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

6. Pakistan International Outbound Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

6.1. International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

6.2. International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

6.3. International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

6.4. International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Income

7. Pakistan International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis by Key Countries

7.1. International Outbound Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key Countries

7.2. Punjab - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.2.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.2.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.2.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.2.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

7.3. Sindh - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.3.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.3.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.3.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.3.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

7.4. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.4.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.4.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.4.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.4.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

7.5. Balochistan - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.5.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.5.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.5.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.5.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

7.6. Azad Kashmir - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.6.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.6.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.6.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.6.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

7.7. Gilgit-Baltistan - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.7.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.7.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.7.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.7.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

7.8. Islamabad - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.8.1. Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.8.2. Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.8.3. Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2019-2028

7.8.4. Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

8. Pakistan Remittance - Market Share Analysis by Key Players

