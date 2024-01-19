Growth Opportunities In Respiratory Devices - Increasing Solution Intelligence And Connectivity Boosts Growth Potential Through 2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Respiratory Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This study analyzes the respiratory devices market, including market estimates, forecasts, growth rates, trends, challenges, and drivers. The base year for the research is 2023 and market sizing is from 2020 to 2027. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic spurred sudden growth in demand for respiratory devices and exposed various challenges with existing respiratory technologies.
In the last 3 years, many investments have been made to identify these challenges and introduce innovative solutions for improved patient care. Increasing device connectivity and remote monitoring functions are key technologies that have gained momentum in the respiratory devices market. This study covers such changes in respiratory care and the top opportunities companies can pursue to gain a competitive advantage.
The respiratory device types covered in the study include positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, ventilators, therapeutic respiratory devices, respiratory monitoring devices, and consumables and accessories. The study identifies various end users for respiratory devices including hospitals, home care, ambulatory settings, and clinics.
Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Caribbean and MENASA (Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia). The study will help readers identify key regions, major opportunities, and trends in the respiratory devices market.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Key Competitors by Region Key Competitors by Product Type Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Assumptions Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by End User Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Competitive Environment Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis Company Mapping
Product Analysis
Respiratory Devices: PAP Devices Respiratory Devices: Ventilators Respiratory Devices: Oxygen Concentrators Respiratory Devices: Inhalers and Nebulizers Respiratory Devices: Other Therapeutic Devices Respiratory Devices: Monitoring Devices
Respiratory Care Trends
Respiratory Care Pathway Challenges Connected Devices in Respiratory Care Artificial Intelligence in Respiratory Care Home Respiratory Care Changing Respiratory Care Landscape Respiratory Devices: Rent vs. Buy
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Smart and Connected Devices Growth Opportunity 2: Remote Monitoring and Telemedicine Growth Opportunity 3: AI Growth Opportunity 4: Advanced Ventilators
Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by End User Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by End User Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by End User Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America, Caribbean, and MENASA
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by End User Forecast Analysis
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
