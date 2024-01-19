Security Service Nabs Russian Agent For Coordinating Missile Strikes In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's counterintelligence operatives detained a Ukrainian man who is suspected of spotting enemy fire in Donetsk region.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

"The suspect had been tasked by the invaders to adjust S-300 strikes for precision strikes targeting Ukraine's manpower clusters in the Vuhledar area," the statement reads.

To this end, the perpetrator would scout the area in the intervals between artillery and airstrikes, mapping the locations where the Ukrainian forces and equipment were deployed.

He would then forwarding collected intelligence to his Russian handlers via one of the text messengers, providing them with screenshots of maps and text files.

runs drill to repel attack on energy facility in country's north by Russian subversive grou

SBU operatives apprehended the suspect in close proximity to the line of contact.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a resident of Vuhledar, a former customs officer.

The official had retired prior to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and shortly secretly joined the network of Russia's defense intelligence (GRU) assets.

To reach out to the Russian intelligence operatives, the suspect is believed to have contacted his former colleague who is now a liaison operative for the Russian military intelligence in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region.

During the warranted search, detectives seized a mobile phone holding evidence of the illegal activity.

Russia deploys another A-50 plane over Sea of Azov to replace downed one - British

The SBU pressed charges against the suspect under Article 111 Part 2 of the Criminal Code (treason committed under martial law).

The court has ruled to remand the perpetrator in custody. He is facing life in prison if found guilty.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU detained an FSB agent over spying for the Russians and plotting an terrorist attack in Odesa region that would deal a devastating blow to the environment.