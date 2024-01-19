Expanded Volumes Of ICGB Transporting Azerbaijani Gas To Be Ordered In July

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Due to the changing security and energy environment in the
region, possibilities to expand the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector
(ICGB), which transports Azerbaijani natural gas, in line with the
growing needs of the market are being actively explored.
This was said by Teodora Georgieva, executive director of ICGB,
the project operator, Azernews reports.
"IGB currently has an annual transmission capacity of 3 billion
cubic metres. Currently, the available capacity on the PRISMA and
RBP platforms is being auctioned. The interconnector provides
approximately half of Bulgaria's domestic consumption and creates
the possibility of delivery from new sources to other countries of
the region, such as Moldova and Ukraine," she said.
T. Georgieva noted that the ICGB has started the process to
investigate the market interest in increasing the pipeline capacity
to 5 billion cubic metres to meet the growing demand, and the
Transmission Service Operators (TSO) have already implemented the
non-mandatory stage of this process:
"At this stage, positive impulses regarding the demand have been
observed. The ICGB continues to work on the next steps in the
process. The mandatory stage, that is, the stage when energy
traders and shippers can order gas capacity, is planned for July
2024. Also, the company operates in the direction of evaluating
potential investments, and the final decision in this regard is BEH
Ltd. with IGI Poseidon."
She said once the decision on the expansion is made, the ICGB
will select a contractor for the engineering phase, consultants for
any changes to the existing infrastructure, and finally proceed
with the tendering process and construction work.
"The ICGB is an active supporter of closer cooperation with
other TSOs and countries in the Western Balkans, South-Eastern
Europe, and Central Europe regarding the improvement of energy
infrastructure in the wider region. We support the expansion of the
Vertical Gas Corridor initiative, which includes TSOs in Moldova
and Ukraine, to reduce energy dependence and ensure safe delivery
routes and diversified sources," the executive director of the ICGB
pointed out.
It should be noted that the IGB project, which started operating
on October 1, 2022, was established in 2011 by the investment
company ICGB AD, registered in Bulgaria, with the shareholders of
Bulgaria's Energy Holding (50%) and Greece's IGI Poseidon
(50%).
The total length of 182 km, the annual transmission capacity of
3-5 billion cubic metres, and 150 km of the IGB fall on the
territory of Bulgaria.
In 2023, 1.39 billion cubic metres of Azerbaijani natural gas
were transported to Bulgaria and 0.67 billion cubic metres to
Greece.
