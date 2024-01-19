Xcelerate, Inc. Announces Participation In The Microcap Conference

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Mauldin, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB: XCRT), a healthcare services and products company, will be participating in The Microcap Conference , which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Michael O'Shea CEO will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here .

Members of the Xcelerate, Inc. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Xcelerate, Inc.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries initially in Africa to provide for their population to obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Michael O'Shea

CEO

864-918-4672

SOURCE: DealFlow Events