Iraq Charity Touts Kuwait Humanitarian Backing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) is the only Arab charity that throws much weight behind Iraq's humanitarian situation, said Chairman of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Yassin Ahmad Friday.

The IRCS has a phased-out cooperative agreement with the KRCS, but it does not have any such agreement with other Arab charities, he told KUNA.

Ahmad highly commended the KRCS for having funded three makeshift clinics that offer primary health care to Iraqi people, and having provided humanitarian and relief aid to various segments of people in different Iraqi provinces.

The Iraqi charity chief's comments come as KRCS Deputy Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi is currently visiting Baghdad in a bid to promote bilateral cooperation.

Ahmad told KUNA earlier on Thursday that the main goal of Al-Hasawi's ongoing tour of Baghdad is to agree with the Iraqi side to establish a new medical center in Iraq's southern Basra Governorate in the context of the Kuwaiti charity's humanitarian projects to support the Iraqi people. (end)

ahh









MENAFN19012024000071011013ID1107742487