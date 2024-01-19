Minister Al-Adwani Congratulates Teacher, Student For Winning Hamdan Bin Rashed Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Minister of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research Adel Al-Adwani has congratulated the teacher Sanaa Al-Barrak and the student Jenan Al-Sherif for winning Hamdan bin Rashed Al-Maktoum Award for Excellent Teaching at the Gulf level.

The minister expressed in a statement on Friday his pride that the Ministry of Education won the award in the categories, the excellent teacher and student, at the Gulf level, dedicating it to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

The Kuwaiti ministry won the award on Thursday.

Al-Barrak is a teacher at Safia bin Thabet school and Al-Sherif is a student at Tulaitalah high school for girls.

Funded by the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, the prize is awarded every two years and aims to reward innovative practices that contribute to enhancing the quality of teaching and learning around the world. (end)

fr









MENAFN19012024000071011013ID1107742486