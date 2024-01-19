Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- A delegation of excellent Kuwaiti students departed on Friday to Tunisia and Vietnam kicking off the 13th edition of the initiative "Be among the Excellent."

BAGHDAD -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) is the only Arab charity that throws much weight behind Iraq's humanitarian situation, said Chairman of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Yassin Ahmad Friday.

RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation troops on Friday withdrew from the two camps of Tulkarm after a major incursion during which up to eight Palestinians had fallen as martyrs since the beginning of the raid two days ago.

KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwait crude oil moved up by 77 cents to USD 79.70 per barrel (pb) on Thursday compared to USD 78.93 pb on Wednesday. (end) rk