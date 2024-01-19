Taiwan Leads Asian Gains

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Taiwan led gains in major Asia-Pacific markets on Friday as chip stocks rose, with heavyweight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp surging as much as 6.63%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 popped 497.1 points, or 1.4%, to 35,963.27.

Investors also assessed Japan's December inflation numbers - the last key data before the Bank of Japan's first monetary policy meeting of 2024.

The world's third-largest economy saw headline inflation rate hit its lowest level since June 2022, cooling to 2.6% from 2.8% in November.

Japan's core inflation rate - which strips out prices of fresh food - also fell to 2.3% from November's 2.5%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

The Bank of Japan kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting on Jan. 22, and will announce its decision the next day.

Australian markets moved higher, after three straight days of losses.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index inched back 8.31 points, or 0.5%, to 15,308.69.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 reversed 4.95 points, or 0.2%, 3,269.78.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index recovered 12.51 points or 0.4%, to 3,152.29.

In Taiwan, the Taiex screamed higher 453.73 points, or 2.6%, to 17,681.52.

In Korea, the Kospi index gained 32.7 points, or 1.3%, to 2,472.74.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dropped 21.12 points, or 0.2%, to 11,666.07.

In Australia, the ASX 200 recouped 75.76 points, or 1%, to 7,421.24.











MENAFN19012024000212011056ID1107742484