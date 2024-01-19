PREMIER TRUCK GROUP MOVES INTO NEWLY BUILT FACILITY IN AMARILLO, TX

Premier Truck Group Amarillo, Texas

The new facility increases the dealership's ability to service customers by offering 30 service bays, four Express Assessment bays, two quick-lube bays, 16 collision center bays with leading frame alignment and frame correction equipment and chassis dynamometers.

The Dealership also offers RV parking with 30/50 Amp electrical outlets, as well as improved customer and employee amenities.

Premier Truck Group President Ron Long said, "Our new Amarillo facility is significantly more customer focused than our previous facility that had been in operation since 1985. This new facility has been designed with efficiency in mind so that we can maximize customer uptime by returning their trucks to service quickly.

It starts in our dedicated Express Assessment bays so our customers' needs are quickly assessed without disconnecting their trailers. Our larger, air-conditioned service shop allows us to repair more trucks each shift.

We have also increased our in-stock parts inventory to increase the speed of repairs, and our new collision center lets us handle everything from small collisions to major wrecks.

While we service their vehicles, our customers experience a best-in-class customer lounge with a variety of food and drink options, entertainment, quiet areas, and shower facilities."

Commercial vehicle and parts brands sold and/or serviced at this location include Freightliner, Western Star, Freightliner Custom Chassis, Thomas Built Buses, Detroit, Alliance Truck Parts and all-makes trucks.

In addition to servicing customers in the West Texas market, Premier Truck Group of Amarillo will also support long-haul trucks traveling coast to coast.

About Premier Truck Group

Premier Truck Group is an international medium and heavy-duty commercial truck dealership group headquartered in Dallas, TX.

The company has 44 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, Idaho, and Oregon in the United States and in Ontario and Manitoba in Canada. Premier Truck Group offers a premium selection of new Freightliner, Western Star, and Thomas Built Buses commercial vehicles, a large selection of previously-owned commercial trucks, a full suite of maintenance and repair services along with a wide selection of retail parts and accessories.

Premier Truck Group is a subsidiary of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG ).

For additional information about Premier Truck Group, visit .

For more information about Penske Automotive Group, visit .



