Shah Never Said NDA's Doors Shut For JD(U), Claims Bihar Minister


1/19/2024 7:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 19 (IANS) Amid speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may rejoin the NDA again, state Building and Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary on Friday claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah has never said that the doors of the BJP-led alliance is closed for JD(U).

"Amit Shah never said that NDA's doors for the JD(U) are closed. He always said that if JD(U) sends a proposal on it, then he would consider. We have not given any proposal to the BJP," Chaudhary said.

On alleged rift between the JD(U) and RJD over seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls, state deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said "all is well" between the allies.

Tejashwi made the remark after coming out of the meeting of RJD president Lalu Prasad and Nitish.

