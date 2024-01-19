Epigenetics Market To Reach USD 7.9 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market for epigenetics is experiencing significant growth and development due to the progress made in technology research.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Epigenetics Market size was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 7.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 16.4%.

Cancer is a leading cause of death, and mortality rates are increasing. To combat this, many people are participating in cancer screening programs, and research institutes are studying epigenetics to develop drugs and vaccines for cancers with no effective treatment. By 2040, cancer cases per year are projected to reach 29.5 million, with 16.4 million deaths per year.

The growing elderly population is also a significant factor in market growth, as the global population of those aged 65 and older is set to double by 2050, causing an increase in neurological, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. The body's immune system weakens with age, making it more vulnerable to infections.

The growing elderly population in Asia, particularly in countries like Japan, India, and China, is expected to drive market expansion. By 2050, it is estimated that 25% of the old-age population will be in Asia, creating a significant demand for epigenetics in the future, according to the National Institute of Health.

Segmentation Overview:



The global epigenetics market has been segmented into product, technology, application, end-user, and region. Enzymes are crucial for epigenetics research and diagnostics and are used to modify DNA and proteins. Oncology is the largest segment of the epigenetics market due to the increase in cancer cases. The non-oncology segment includes metabolic, infectious, inflammatory, cardiovascular diseases, and other applications.

Epigenetics Market Report Highlights:

The global epigenetics market growth is anticipated to have a CAGR of 16.4% by 2032.

The demand for epigenetics-based treatments is increasing due to their potential to prevent or treat chronic diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's.

North America dominates the market due to its numerous research institutions and pharmaceutical companies, with FDA-approved epigenetics-based therapies driving growth.

Some prominent players in the epigenetics market report include Bio-Rad, Illumina, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher, Active Motif, Diagenode, Agilent, Merck Millipore, Quest Diagnostics, Abcam, New England Biolabs, PerkinElmer, Zymo Research, among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Bio-Rad Laboratories has launched PTC Tempo Thermal Cyclers to support PCR applications.

- Illumina Inc. has introduced TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2, a research assay for comprehensive genomic profiling of circulating tumor DNA.

Epigenetics Market Segmentation:

By Product : Reagents, Enzymes, Instruments, Kits

By Technology : DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Histone Acetylation, Others

By Application : Oncology, Non Oncology

By End User : Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

