SOX & Internal Controls CPE Update: 2024 Online Seminar

SOX and Internal Control best practices continue to evolve. Led by national accounting firm technical experts and complemented by industry panelists, the program includes a combination of lectures and interactive discussions for a deeper understanding of the topics.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:



Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas

How to optimize your ICFR efforts: technology considerations How will ESG impact your SOX compliance

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:45 - ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices



Common challenges in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment, and control selection and design

Controls related to significant unusual transactions Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program

10:45 - 11:00 - Break

11:00 - 12:10 - SOX Automation Update



RPA

Latest trends Practical examples

12:10 - 1:00 - Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:10 - Industry Panel Discussion

2:10 - 2:20 - Break

2:20 - 3:10 - The Resurgence of Material Weaknesses

3:10 - 3:15 - Break

3:15 - 4:50 - SEC Update



SEC Leadership

SEC Rulemaking Update

Comment Letter Topics

SEC Reporting Reminders Questions

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:05 - ITGC Explained



Basic Training Review: general scoping, risk process and control topics New Trends: what we are seeing with our clients

10:05 - 10:15 - Break

10:15 - 11:35 - The Role of Controls and Management in Addressing Fraud Risks



COSO overview and its correlation to fraud risks

Overview of the fraud triangle (perceived pressure, opportunity, and rationalization)

Types of fraud schemes (includes topic on FCPA) and relevance to nature of business

Forms of fraud risk assessment (auditors, management, and internal audit)

Fraud risk mitigation strategy (establish tone from the top, develop relevant processes, have fraud detection processes, and being able to maintain and scale as the Company grows)

Case study of recent fraud case Best practices for fraud risk assessment

11:35 - 11:45 - Break

11:45 - 12:45 - SOX War Stories by Jason Emmons

12:45 - 1:15 - Lunch

1:15 - 2:45 - SEC Update



SEC Leadership

SEC Rulemaking Update

Comment Letter Topics

SEC Reporting Reminders Questions

2:45 - 2:55 - Break

2:55 - 4:20 - FAQs: Nuances of SOX

Interactive session using case studies on a variety of common SOX trouble areas

Speakers



Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Michael Creen PwC, Partner

Amanda Smalley PwC, Partner

Jimmy Lesko PwC, Principal

Chad Ware Protiviti, Director

Meghan Depp BDO, Professional Practice Director - SEC Services

Mayra Bustamante PwC, Director

Hilary Cabodi Effectus Group, Managing Director

Trey Slinkard Ernst & Young, Parter/Principal, Global Advisory

Sadia Bashir Ernst & Young, Senior Manager

Chris Pattillo Effectus Group, Director, Risk Advisory Services

Jason Emmons Moss Adams, Partner

Jeremiah Saunders BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services

Industry Panelists from Google, Bloom Energy and Starbucks

Keith Kawashima Protiviti, Managing Director

Angela Barcelos CFGI, Partner

Aila Pallera KPMG, Managing Director

Laura Wong Deloitte, Senior Manager Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, ESG, Internal Control and Risk Leader

