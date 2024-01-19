Global Autonomous Aircraft Market To Register 19.3% CAGR By 2031: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Autonomous Aircraft Market

The Autonomous Aircraft eventually includes commercial flights, right now the innovations are being made with smaller drones and planes.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Autonomous Aircraft Market accounted for $6.29 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $37.06 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2031. Autonomous aircraft are next-generation aircraft that can fly with an automated control system without human intervention. The level of autonomy depends on embedded software, sensors, and artificial intelligence system that plan a safe path of motion.

The global autonomous aircraft market is classified on the basis of aircraft size, maximum takeoff weight, application, end-use, and region. Based on aircraft size, the market is classified into narrow body, wide body, others. The narrow body segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into military & defence, civil & commercial, others. The civil & commercial segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-thirds of the market. However, the passenger segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The leading players operating in the autonomous aircraft market are Northrop Grumman, Collins Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Airbus, Elbit Systems Ltd., Textron Inc., BAE Systems, SAAB, Aeronautics, Aerovironment, Inc., General Atomics., Embraer SA., Aston Martin and Kittyhawk.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global autonomous aircraft market based on aircraft size, maximum takeoff weight, application, end use and region. The report provides analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

The global autonomous aircraft market is studied across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.

The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the aviation industry due to financial losses in the airlines and airports maintenance. The decline in air passenger traffic and ban on international flights negatively impact the supply chain and logistic activities across the globe. Moreover, autonomous flight test runs were delayed owing to operational issues resulting from government restrictions.

Key findings of the report:

. Based on application, the civil & commercial purchase segment held the lion's share of the market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

. Based on aircraft size, the others segment is projected to register a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

. Region-wise, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the cargo & industrial segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total market. However, the passenger segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

