Plastic Surgery Devices Market On Track To Reach $3.1 Billion By 2031 With A Striking 8.0% CAGR

Plastic Surgery Devices Market Growth

It is a distinct area of medicine that is concerned with improving appearance through surgical and medical procedures.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Plastic surgery devices market size was valued at $1,420.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $3,056.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031 surgery is a branch of medicine where a person chooses to have an operation or invasive medical procedure to change one's physical appearance for aesthetic rather than medical reason. Plastic surgery means redesigning the body's contour and shape, smoothing wrinkles, or eliminating balding areas.

The plastic surgery devices market analysis further include rise in geriatric population which anticipated to drive the demand for plastic surgery devices. Plastic surgery devices are used on aged hands and sagging skin in geriatric population for skin resurfacing and reduction of wrinkles. Thus, rise in number of geriatric populations increases the demand for plastic surgery devices for treatment, which drives the market growth. Increase in number of licensed medical centers fuels the growth of plastic surgery devices market. The reason behind increasing number of medical centers is attributed to increase in demand of invasive minimally treatment among young population. Rise in skin damage and changes in lifestyle are the major factors that lead to surge in number of medical spas. Moreover, rise in need among the young population regarding proper physical appearance and increase in awareness regarding different facial aesthetic treatments among the female population are anticipated to propel the growth of the plastic surgery devices market.

The global plastic surgery devices market share is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into handheld and electrosurgical. The handheld segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the plastic surgery devices market forecast period, owing to increase in the number of product launches for electrosurgical instruments and high presence of plastic surgery devices industry who manufacture electrosurgical instruments. On the basis of application, the market is classified into aesthetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The aesthetic surgery segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue the plastic surgery devices market trends during the forecast period, owing to technological advancement in aesthetic and plastic surgery sector and increase in awareness among people regarding aesthetic appearance the basis of end user, the market is classified into ambulatory surgical facility, hospital & clinics, and cosmetic surgical centers.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the global plastic surgery devices market. Plastic surgery procedures are non-emergency procedures that significantly hampered revenue of aesthetic companies. In addition, sudden sharp cut in monthly income of people is anticipated to have a negative impact on the plastic surgery devices market.

List of Key Players :

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC, TEKNO-MEDICAL OPTIK-ChIRURGE GMBH, ANTHONY PRODUCTS, INC., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corza Medical, KARL STORZ SE & CO, SKLAR CORPORATION, bolton surgical ltd., SYMMETRY SURGICAL INC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings

