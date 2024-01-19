Arjun Bijlani Reminisces About His Wedding During Shoot Of 'Shivshakti'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani went down memory lane as he reminisced about his actual wedding during the shoot of a sequence in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti'.

The show stars Arjun as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti. In the recent episodes, viewers got to witness sweet moments between Shiv and Shakti as they are finally about to tie the knot, while Keertan (Gaurav Wadhwa) has planned to break their union.

While the wedding sequence of the show is set to take viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions, seeing himself in an off-white sherwani with a maroon dupatta reminded Arjun of the time when he got married to his lovely wife Neha Swami in 2013.

Talking about the same, Arjun said: "Getting ready as a groom for the wedding sequence in the show was a bit nostalgic for me, as the track brought back beautiful memories of my own wedding. When we were shooting for the entry shot, I couldn't resist thinking about the vows, tearful yet joyful gazes, and the overwhelming feeling of love I shared with my wife Neha at our wedding."

"The sherwani I am wearing for the track is very appealing, it really goes with my style. However, the real challenge during the shoot was donning the Safa tightly secured, covering my ears. Nonetheless, I am sure our efforts and hard work will pay off well, as we have been receiving loads of love from our audiences," he added.

While Arjun couldn't stop thinking about his real-life wedding during the shoot, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch what will happen when Shakti learns about Shiv's truth of being a widower and a father of a kid.

The show airs on Zee TV.

