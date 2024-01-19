Sic Power Device Market To Cross USD 8.60 Billion By 2030 Driven By Demand For High-Power And High-Frequency Devices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SiC Power Device Market

SiC Power Device Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030

- SNS InsiderAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SNS Insider published an exclusive report, titled, "SiC Power Device Market Size, Share & Segmentation, By Component, By Product, By Wafer Size, By End-User, By Region, And Global Forecast For 2023-2030".The SiC Power Device Market, as per the SNS Insider report, witnessed a valuation of USD 1.55 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.60 Billion by 2030, experiencing a remarkable CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.Market Report ScopeSilicon Carbide (SiC) power devices represent a paradigm shift in the realm of power electronics. SiC, a wide-bandgap semiconductor, offers unique properties that enhance the efficiency and performance of power devices. These devices, including SiC diodes and transistors, leverage the superior thermal conductivity and high breakdown voltage of SiC, enabling them to operate at higher temperatures and voltages compared to traditional silicon-based devices.KEY DRIVERS:- Growing demand for SiC power devices in the automotive industry- Increasing the use of silicon in power electronics- Increasing adaption of Sic semiconductorOPPORTUNITY:- Focusing on solar power system- SiC uses for developing sustainable energy- Sic Manufacturers' Strategic Partnership and Acquisition,Get Free Sample Report of SiC Power Device Market @Impact of RecessionThe ongoing recession has introduced a complex interplay of challenges and opportunities for the SiC power device market. On the negative side, economic uncertainties and reduced consumer spending have led to a slowdown in the adoption of new technologies, impacting the overall demand for SiC power devices. However, on a positive note, the recession has prompted businesses to seek cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions to maintain competitiveness. In this context, SiC power devices offer a compelling value proposition by improving energy efficiency and reducing operational costs. As industries strive to optimize their energy consumption and operational efficiency during challenging economic times, SiC power devices may emerge as a strategic choice for enhancing overall system performance.Impact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe Russia-Ukraine war has introduced geopolitical uncertainties that can potentially affect the global supply chain, including the SiC power device market. Disruptions in the supply of raw materials and components from the region may lead to increased production costs and supply chain challenges for SiC device manufacturers. Additionally, the fluctuating currency exchange rates and geopolitical tensions may contribute to market volatility and impact investor confidence. On the positive side, the war has highlighted the importance of diversifying and securing the supply chain, leading to potential opportunities for SiC power device manufacturers to explore alternative sourcing strategies and strengthen their resilience against geopolitical risks.Market AnalysisThe SiC power device market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions across various industries has fueled the adoption of SiC devices, as they offer lower switching losses and reduced energy consumption. Additionally, the growing emphasis on renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, has created a significant market for SiC power devices in inverters and power converters. Moreover, the automotive sector's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) has further accelerated the demand for SiC power devices, as they contribute to improved battery efficiency and overall vehicle performance. Furthermore, the proliferation of electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to sustain the momentum of the SiC power device market in the coming years.SiC Power Device Market Segmentation as Follows:By Component- Schottky Diodes- FET/MOSFET Transistors- Integrated Circuits- Rectifiers/Diodes- Power Modules- OthersBy Product- Optoelectronic Devices- Power Semiconductors- Frequency DevicesBy Wafer Size- 1 inch to 4 inches- 6 inches- 8 inches- 10 inches & aboveBy End-user- Automotive- Consumer Electronics- Aerospace & Defense- Medical Devices- Data & Communication Devices- Energy & Power- OthersSegmented by Region:- North America- Europe- Asia-Pacific- The Middle East & Africa- Latin AmericaKey Players Covered in SiC Power Device market report are:- ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS INC.- Infineon Technologies AG- ROHM Co. Ltd.- STMicroelectronics N.V.- ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION- WOLFSPEED INC.- Gene Sic Semiconductor- TT Electronics plc.- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation- Powerex Inc.- Toshiba Corporation.Access Complete Report Details @Key Regional DevelopmentThe regional dynamics of the SiC power device market vary, reflecting the unique characteristics of each market. In North America, the market is driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, renewable energy initiatives, and government support for clean energy technologies. Europe, on the other hand, is witnessing a surge in demand for SiC power devices due to strict environmental regulations and a focus on sustainability. In the Asia-Pacific region, the rapid industrialization and the growing automotive sector, particularly in countries like China and Japan, are contributing to the market's expansion. The Middle East and Africa region, while relatively nascent, is showing potential for SiC power devices in applications such as power electronics and renewable energy.Key Takeaway from SiC Power Device Market Study- Within the SiC power device market, the Schottky diodes segment stands out as a dominant force. The inherent advantages of Schottky diodes, such as low forward voltage drop and fast switching speed, make them ideal for various applications, including power factor correction and freewheeling diodes in power inverters. As industries increasingly prioritize efficiency and compact design, the demand for Schottky diodes is expected to soar.- In the automotive sector, SiC power devices are poised to dominate, driven by the electrification trend. Electric vehicles rely on SiC devices for their power electronics, offering advantages in terms of efficiency, reduced charging times, and extended battery life.Recent Developments Related to SiC Power Device Market- ROHM and Toshiba have recently announced a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing the manufacturing of power devices. The two renowned companies have joined forces to leverage their respective strengths and expertise in the production of Silicon Carbide (SiC) power devices, signaling a concerted effort to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of these critical components.- Mitsubishi Electric and Nexperia have announced a collaborative partnership focused on the joint development of Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductors. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing technology for power electronics and is poised to address the growing demand for efficient and high-performance solutions in various industries.Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points﻿1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. SiC Power Device Market Segmentation, By Component8.1 Schottky Diodes8.2 FET/MOSFET Transistors8.3 Integrated Circuits8.4 Rectifiers/Diodes8.5 Power Modules8.6 Others9. SiC Power Device Market Segmentation, By Product9.1 Optoelectronic Devices9.2 Power Semiconductors9.3 Frequency Devices10. SiC Power Device Market Segmentation, By Wafer Size10.1 1 inch to 4 inches10.2 6 inches10.3 8 inches10.4 10 inches & above11. SiC Power Device Market Segmentation, By End-user11.1 Automotive11.1.1 Electric Vehicles11.1.2 IC Automobiles11.2 Consumer Electronics11.3 Aerospace & Defense11.4 Medical Devices11.5 Data & Communication Devices11.6 Energy & Power11.6.1 EV Infrastructure11.6.2 Power Distribution & UtilitiesContinued....Buy Complete Report at Discounted Price @About Us:SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

