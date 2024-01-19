Electronic Design Automation Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Electronic Design Automation Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on electronic design automation market size . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global electronic design automation market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2024-2032.

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) refers to the category of software tools and processes used in designing and developing electronic systems, such as integrated circuits and printed circuit boards. EDA plays a crucial role in streamlining and automating various stages of the design process, encompassing tasks like schematic capture, simulation, synthesis, and layout. Designers utilize EDA tools to conceptualize, simulate, and optimize their electronic designs efficiently. These tools enable the creation of complex electronic systems by automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks, ultimately enhancing productivity and reducing the risk of errors. EDA tools contribute significantly to the advancement of technology by accelerating the design cycle and fostering innovation in fields ranging from microelectronics to digital systems. The continuous evolution of EDA tools reflects the ever-growing complexity and demands of modern electronic design.