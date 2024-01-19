Nail Salon Market Expected To Rise At 7.9% CAGR During 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Nail Salon Market Report by Service (Manicure, Pedicure, Nail Extensions, Nail Art), Age Group (Below 18, 19 to 40, 41 to 60, Above 60), End User (Men, Women), and Region 2023-2028 “, The global nail salon market size reached US$ 11.7 Billion in

2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.4 Billion by

2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during

2023-2028.

A nail salon is a dedicated commercial establishment that offers a range of professional nail care services to enhance the appearance and health of clients' nails. These services typically encompass manicures and pedicures, which involve cleaning, shaping, and grooming the nails and applying nail polish or other decorative elements. Nail salons usually offer various options for nail designs, colors, and styles to cater to individual preferences. Skilled technicians within the salon perform these services, utilizing specialized tools and products to achieve desirable results. In recent years, nail salons have evolved into popular destinations for self-care and relaxation, providing clients with aesthetic improvements and moments of rejuvenation.

Nail Salon Market Trends and Drivers:

The global nail salon market is primarily driven by the growing emphasis on personal grooming, self-care, and the desire for aesthetically pleasing nails. Moreover, the rising influence of social media platforms showcasing nail art and designs has catalyzed market growth. Apart from this, the increasing consumer spending on luxury services such as manicures and pedicures due to inflating disposable incomes is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, numerous innovations in nail care products, techniques, and designs, attracting a diverse customer base, are another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the heightening popularity of nail-related events, including weddings, parties, and special occasions, has augmented the demand for nail services. Furthermore, the shifting trend toward nail art as a form of self-expression and individuality is contributing to market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Service:



Manicure

Pedicure

Nail Extensions Nail Art

Breakup by Age Group:



Below 18

19 to 40

41 to 60 Above 60

Breakup by End User:



Men Women

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Alluring Nails & Tanning

Essie (L'Oreal Group)

Hana Nails Salon

JJ Nails & Spa

Lotus Nailbar & Spa

Milano Nail Spa the Height

Revive Nails & Massage Therapy LLC

Soho Beauty & Nail Boutique ZaZaZoo Nail Salon

