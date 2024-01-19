Outbound MICE Market 2024 Size Estimate, Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, And Forecast Research Report 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Outbound MICE Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Outbound MICE Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate.

Embark on a transformative journey into the world of outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) as the global market charts unprecedented growth. With a revenue of US$ 255.9 billion in 2022, the market is poised to surge to US$ 1272.2 billion by 2031, unveiling a stellar compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

MICE tourism emerges as a robust growth engine propelling the global tourism sector. Its profound impact, both direct and indirect, reverberates across economies worldwide, marking the future of business travel.

Increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) activity contributes significantly to sustaining the growth of the global outbound MICE market.

The corporate sectors evolution, coupled with the growth of medium and small-sized businesses, plays a pivotal role in fueling market expansion.

The flourishing landscape of global tourism, coupled with the upswing in international business travel and the heightened frequency of MICE events like meetings, acts as a catalyst for market growth.

The expansion of manufacturing and service industries, along with the growing economys inclination to invest in employees through incentive travel, propels outbound MICE market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow on the global outbound MICE market. Government-imposed travel and tourism restrictions resulted in significant revenue losses for MICE businesses. Virtually all outbound MICE activities faced cancellations or postponements during this period.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the powerhouse, dominating the global outbound MICE market in terms of revenue. Projections indicate its continued market share dominance throughout the forecast period. The region gains traction due to the rise in the service and manufacturing sectors, free trade agreements, and robust infrastructural development.

Event Types:



Meetings

Incentives

Conventions Exhibitions

Region:



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East Africa

As the global outbound MICE market unfolds its chapters, the synergy between economic forces, corporate evolution, and regional dynamics creates a dynamic narrative. From meetings to exhibitions, from Asia-Pacific to North America, the market is a testament to the transformative power of global collaboration and corporate engagement.

