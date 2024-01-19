Risk Analytics Market Size, Share & Demand By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Risk analytics is anticipating and controlling future risk in an organization utilizing various techniques and technology. Furthermore, risk analytics assists firms in dealing with potential future difficulties and planning accordingly to boost corporate performance. In addition, risk analytics use machine learning algorithms to analyze high-risk consumers and prevent charge-off losses by screening for problematic agreements. Risk analytics assists organizations in enhancing their ability to recognize real-time risk and make more informed decisions. It enables the company to assess, aggregate, and display the value of risk-related initiatives.

Market Dynamics Growth of IoT Landscape Drives the Global Market

The Internet of Things (IoT) has been one of the most valuable breakthroughs in recent decades, resulting in billions of IoT-based devices worldwide. This number is expected to expand dramatically in the future years. Data analysis and processing should become more secure and intelligent as the IoT ecosystem evolves and becomes more complicated. Due to devices in the IoT ecosystem, traditional computing systems cannot protect these enterprises from various business hazards.

Processing large amounts of data is also a hurdle for businesses. Companies also employ digital management techniques to reduce risk and optimize IoT capabilities. The digital management approach is supposed to assist firms in focusing on enterprise security, safety, privacy, and data management, allowing businesses to manage risk and transform vast volumes of data into usable insight. As a result, the adoption of risk analytics is driven by the rise of the IoT environment.

Rise in Demand from Developing Economies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Developing economies are at high risk of cyber-attacks and fraud, money laundering, terrorist activities, and data theft problems. Therefore, there has been a rise in the adoption of risk analytics in the developing economies. Furthermore, many developing economies' large external foreign currency debt makes them susceptible to changes in interest rates, international exchange rates, and currency attacks. This increases the adoption of risk analytics in these countries.

Moreover, developing economies have increased their IT and digitization expenditures, leading to increased security concerns, data theft, and various cyber-attacks. Thus, risk analytics helps minimize risks such as cyber-attacks, financial fraud, and data theft, providing a lucrative opportunity for the risk analytics market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant worldwide risk analytics market stakeholder, with a CAGR of 14.1% expected during the projection period. The rising number of online transaction risks and recent money laundering instances are two essential reasons driving the growth of the risk analytics industry in this area. Furthermore, the industry will likely benefit from increased cyber-attacks, financial crime, and data theft. North America is regarded as a banking and financial institution hub, and the area is predicted to develop due to the expansion of vast amounts of data, which produces many business hazards. Furthermore, the government's imposition of new and more strict regulatory compliances in North America has raised the need for risk analytics solutions in the financial industry. For example, in North America, the government has set regulations on the banking industry, which direct their compliance approach and decrease the danger of financial crimes.

Furthermore, as more organizations in this region adopt emerging technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and others, new dangers arise for which the company needs to prepare. According to one survey, over 66% of the IT sector has accepted various new technologies; however, they are not considering the hazards connected with these new technologies, boosting the adoption rate even higher. Furthermore, cyber-attacks and data breaches, reputational damage, economic slowdowns, failure to innovate, business interruption, failure to attract or retain top talent, increased competition, regulatory changes, supply chain failures, and accelerated rate of change in market factors are among the top ten risks in the North America region. Furthermore, new technology has increased the danger of numerous cyber-attacks, financial fraud, and data theft in this area, which will likely present a profitable potential for the North American risk analytics market.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the projected period. The European area has grown significantly due to the increased stringency of government laws and regulations in European countries. Furthermore, different government policies and legislation will provide profitable market prospects. Accelerated rates of change in market variables, sluggish recovery, commodity price risk, brand harm, business disruption, increased competition, cash flow, data breaches, cyber-attacks, inability to innovate, and legislative changes are the top 10 hazards in the European area. Furthermore, banks and financial institutions in the region have been employing risk analytics to handle millions of credit card transactions. The expansion of the risk analytics market is driven by the rise of the financial industry and increasing IT investment in the EU area.



The global risk analytics market size was valued at

USD 34,639.55 million in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 1,46,415.18 million by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 17.37%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on components, the global risk analytics market is bifurcated into software and services. The solution segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the global risk analytics market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the global risk analytics market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The large enterprises segment owns the worldwide market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global risk analytics market is bifurcated into strategic, financial, operational, and compliance risks. The operational risks segment owns the worldwide market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period.

Based on industry verticals, the global risk analytics market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, government and defense, and others. The BFSI segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global risk analytics market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global risk analytics market are Accenture PLC, BRIDGEi2i, Capgemini SE, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), IBM Corporation, Moody's Analytics Inc., Oracle Corporation, Risk Edge Solutions, SAS Institute Inc. and SAP SE.



In May 2023,

IBM bought A RiskLens, a risk measurement and reporting tool supplier. In June 2023,

Google Cloud announced the broad release of its Risk Analytics Suite, a package of tools for business risk management.



Software Services



On-Premise Cloud



Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises



Strategic risks

Financial risks

Operational risks Compliance risks



BFSI

and telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Government and defense Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

Market NewsGlobal Risk Analytics Market: Segmentation By ComponentBy Deployment ModeBy Organisation SizeBy ApplicationsBy Industry verticalBy Regions