Self-Service BI Market Size, Growth & Analysis By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Self-service business intelligence (BI) is a collection of technologies containing analytics algorithms that collect company data to give insights on dashboards in graphical formats such as graphs. The expansion of data analytics has resulted in the widespread use of self-service BI applications. They enable firms to increase cooperation across many departments and visualize data via ad hoc querying. Self-service BI solutions have been most noticeable in the government, IT and telecom, BFSI, and healthcare business verticals, where the need for rapid data insights has expanded.

Market Dynamics Ease of Use for Non-Technical Staff Drive the Global Market

Users can evaluate data by diving into, dynamically changing, or augmenting mathematical functions in a report using self-service BI software. By releasing important development resources, self-service software reduces the IT resource trench. It enables the organization to focus on its core competencies while providing exceptional client experiences. The need to examine business reports and overcome the problems encountered by traditional BI tools has boosted the need for self-service BI solutions. The market will likely expand substantially in the coming years because self-service BI software has gained traction in various industries, including sales, marketing, operations, finance, and human resources. This is due to self-service BI's capacity to give extensive competitive analyses and the simplicity with which non-technical people may implement BI services.

Expanding Market in SMEs Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Vendors and small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) are embracing analytical solutions that enable them to generate high value without requiring analytical skills. Furthermore, SMEs use business intelligence technologies to provide manufacturing and distribution organizations analytics solutions. Furthermore, SMEs rely heavily on self-service BI packages since they provide fast data analysis, a competitive landscape, and placement in the global market. Furthermore, self-service BI products that provide a turn-key solution to assist small and medium-sized enterprises in focusing on profitable growth via data and automation are an opportune element for the global self-service BI market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest worldwide self-service BI market stakeholder, with a CAGR of 12.3% expected during the projected period. North American players have created outstanding BI products, such as embedded BI, incorporating analytic information and capabilities into business applications and portals. This has resulted in the rapid rise of business intelligence platforms in the area, projected to boost the growth of the region's worldwide market. Furthermore, rising ICT investment and increasing acceptance of cloud-based BI analytical tools are assisting in the region's growth of this market. Furthermore, several developed economies, such as the United States and Canada, and a strong emphasis on analytics, R&D breakthroughs, and technology across industrial verticals are projected to boost market expansion. North America will likely dominate the self-service BI market because of major companies such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and others.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% over the projected period. Europe offers untapped digitalization prospects, which will play a significant role in promoting global market growth. Furthermore, technological innovation in European nations is altering the demand for self-service BI services, which is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Furthermore, European organizations are concentrating on adopting modern BI technologies that will assist them in identifying possibilities. Furthermore, increased BI solution registered patents in Europe lead to increased income generation in the self-service BI industry.



The global self-service BI market size was valued at

USD 8,087.5 million in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 26,929.7 million by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 14.3%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on components, the global self-service BI market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the global self-service BI market is bifurcated into on-premise and on-demand. The on-premise segment owns the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global self-service BI market is segmented into sales and marketing, customer engagement and analysis, fraud and security, management, risk and compliance management, predictive asset maintenance, operations management, supply chain management and procurement, and others. The fraud and security management segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the self-service BI market is divided into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, telecom and IT, government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and others. The BFSI segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global self-service BI market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global self-service BI market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, TIBCO Software Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



In May 2023,

QuickSight is a new self-service BI offering from Amazon Web Services (AWS). In February 2023,

Microsoft announced the acquisition of Looker, a rival to Power BI.



Software Services



On-premise On-demand



Sales and Marketing

Customer engagement and analysis

Fraud and security

Management

Risk and compliance management

Predictive asset maintenance

Operations management

Supply chain management and procurement Others



BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Telecom and IT

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and logistics

Energy and Utilities Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

Market NewsGlobal Self-Service BI Market: Segmentation By ComponentBy DeploymentBy ApplicationBy Industry VehicleBy Regions