The Week In Press Releases: 13 Top Stories That You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Earth's warmest year on record, Big Game food bets, and Ram's new electric van.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Jan. 15-19, 2024. Photos provided by TUMS, UGG and Stellantis.

Continue Reading

"NASA and NOAA's global temperature report confirms what billions of people around the world experienced last year; we are facing a climate crisis," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "From extreme heat, to wildfires, to rising sea levels, we can see our Earth is changing."With a commitment to exacting artisanship, precision cutting, and premium construction methods, the brand sourced materials from farms practicing regenerative agriculture, helping to reduce negative impacts while enhancing positive ones.Boeing named Admiral Kirkland H. Donald, U.S. Navy (Ret.) as special advisor to Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun. Admiral Donald and a team of outside experts will conduct a thorough assessment of Boeing's quality management system for commercial airplanes, including quality programs and practices in Boeing manufacturing facilities and its oversight of commercial supplier quality.From buffalo wings to pizza, and every dip, chip, and sip in between, TUMS® Prop Bites allows fans to try to pick which foods have won America's hearts and stomachs. It's free to play, and TUMS® and DraftKings are giving away a share of $10,000 to lucky winners.Three-quarters (79%) of respondents expect Gen AI to drive substantial organizational transformation in less than three years. Yet, at the moment, the majority report a strong focus on more tactical benefits, like improving efficiency and cost reduction, rather than things like growth and improving innovation.LG's U.S. EV charger production factory will have an annual capacity of more than 10,000 units. The new plant, which uses 100% green power, builds on LG's longtime presence as a corporate citizen in Fort Worth, Texas, where its million-square-foot distribution center for consumer electronics and home appliances has been located for three decades."Absolut Vodka and Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice have long been enjoyed together at bars and in homes across the country," said Natalie Accari, Vice President, RTD & Convenience North America, Pernod Ricard USA. "We're pleased to bring this beloved classic cocktail from two powerhouse brands to our consumers in a convenient new format."Ram today introduced the new Ram ProMaster electric van (EV) with a targeted range of up to 162 miles in city driving. The new Ram ProMaster EV is the brand's first available fully electrified vehicle and is the next step in the Ram brand's journey to deliver the industry's best options to market.To celebrate its return, Barilla is introducing The Pasta Promise – the commitment of a lifetime to always eat pasta with your loved one. To honor that promise, Barilla is offering consumers the opportunity to enter for a chance to win the Ring-a-toni: a set of two, Barilla Love-inspired diamond and ruby encrusted rings created by jewelry designer extraordinaire, Alison Lou, for you and yours.Harley-Davidson HomecomingTM Festival events will be held at a mixture of free and ticketed venues across the Milwaukee area, including Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, the new Davidson Park on Juneau Ave., Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls, and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships.Beginning Jan. 17, fans can purchase a limited-edition 4-pack of Burt's Bees lip balm, which will boast the classic flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot, available while limited supplies last. Just in time for game day, this collaboration will fuse serious ranch flavor with all day lip hydration.The study aims to evaluate the effect of wearables on users' behaviors as assessed based on objective laboratory test results. While data shows wearables can favorably influence users' modifiable behaviors, such as diet, exercise and sleep, research on health outcomes by objective measures is less established."The resurgence of CES proves that face-to-face conversations and meetings are a necessity for the technology industry," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. "For more than 20 years, I've said that every company must become a tech company, and the diversity of exhibitors at CES 2024 proves it."

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire

and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRN_TopStories on Twitter .

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, earnings season has officially begun and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Bank of America and Delta Airlines .

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here .

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire