Global Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market Size To Worth USD 4.1 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 6.92%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market Size was valued at USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market Size is expected to reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Covetrus Inc., B. Braun Vet Care GmbH, BD Animal Health, ICU Medical, Inc., Midmark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Neogen Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Shenzhen Mindray animal medical technology co., ltd., Masimo Corporation, Avante Animal Health, RWD life science co., ltd, Eickemeyer, Bionet America, Inc and Other Key Players.

New York, United States, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Veterinary Equipment and Supplies market Size to Grow from USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.1 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.92% during the forecast period.

Veterinary supplies and equipment are used in operations as well as the monitoring and treatment of animal illnesses. The increased companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, rising animal health spending, and an increasing number of animal diseases are the major growth drivers for the global market. The growing willingness of pet owners to invest in high-quality veterinary care for their animals has increased demand for innovative and specialized veterinary equipment. Technological advances, such as the incorporation of digital imaging, diagnostic equipment, and surgical instruments, continue to reshape veterinary practices, providing greater precision and efficiency. The globalization of veterinary care standards and the expansion of veterinary services in emerging economies also have an impact on the market. However, demand for veterinary equipment is decreasing because pet owners are finding it increasingly difficult to cover veterinary treatment expenses, particularly the cost of veterinary equipment, as pet ownership costs rise. In order to keep the cost of veterinary care affordable for their clients, veterinarians may purchase less expensive ultrasound equipment, even if it is not as high quality as a more expensive machine.

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market Price Analysis

Prices for veterinary supplies and equipment fluctuate due to advancements in diagnostic tools, surgical instruments, and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, market dynamics are influenced by the demand for high-quality products as well as the competitive strategies of key players. Understanding these price dynamics is critical for stakeholders making informed decisions and navigating the evolving market, balancing cost considerations with the global imperative of providing effective and compassionate veterinary care.

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market Distribution Analysis

The investigation delves into the effectiveness of these channels, evaluating the impact of regional regulations, logistics, and market penetration strategies. Understanding distribution dynamics is critical for stakeholders who want to optimize supply chains, improve accessibility, and ensure the timely availability of veterinary equipment and supplies. This scrutiny allows industry participants to adapt to changing market demands, streamline distribution processes, and foster collaborations that help to create a more efficient and responsive global veterinary care ecosystem.

Insights by Type

The consumable segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The consumables segment accounts for the majority of the veterinary equipment market due to their frequent use when combined with a single piece of capital equipment, as well as their high utilization in the delivery of veterinary care, such as wound treatment and fluid therapy. Increased adoption of companion animals, increased disease prevalence, a growing understanding of animal welfare and well-being, and rising costs associated with animal healthcare are some of the primary factors driving demand for critical care consumables.

Insights by Applications

Over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, the surgical segment held the largest market share. This section covers a wide range of veterinary surgical instruments and devices. It includes surgical instruments such as scalpels, forceps, and retractors, as well as surgical lights, tables, and electrosurgical units.

Insights by Region

Between 2023 and 2032, Asia Pacific will have the fastest market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing strong growth in the Global Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market, which is being driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, increased pet ownership, and evolving veterinary care standards. More households are adopting pet ownership as disposable incomes rise across the region. This increase in pet ownership, including companion animals and exotic pets, fuels demand for veterinary services and related equipment. The Asia-Pacific veterinary equipment market is shifting toward advanced technology integration.

North America is expected to dominate the veterinary equipment and supplies market from 2023 to 2032. North America is at the forefront of the adoption of cutting-edge veterinary technologies. The market is constantly evolving in terms of diagnostic tools, surgical instruments, and treatment modalities, indicating a dedication to providing top-tier veterinary care. The well-established veterinary care system in the region ensures a wide range of services, from routine pet care to specialized surgeries.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Vendors in the Global Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market Includes Covetrus Inc., B. Braun Vet Care GmbH, BD Animal Health, ICU Medical, Inc., Midmark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Neogen Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Shenzhen Mindray animal medical technology co., ltd., Masimo Corporation, Avante Animal Health, RWD life science co., ltd, Eickemeyer, Bionet America, Inc and Other Key Players.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market, Type Analysis



Consumable

Anesthesia

Ventilator

Patient Monitoring

Oxygen Mask Infusion Pump

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market, Animal Analysis



Cat

Dog

Equine Bovine

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market, Applications Analysis



Surgical Diagnosis, Monitoring & Therapeutic

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

