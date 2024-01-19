O2B Kids Lutz- New Location

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2B Kids Lutz is opening their doors as the 59th location for O2B Early Education. O2B Kids is the leader in Early Childhood Education, and provides researched based instruction to children, starting at 6 weeks old through Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK). O2B Kids is proud to expand their footprint in the Tampa market to 9 open schools with more on the way this year.



O2B Kids believes that experiences wire the brain. It's not just about learning ABCs and 123s; it's about setting the stage for a lifetime of learning joy! Early Childhood Educators at O2B Kids Lutz are facilitators of excitement, helping your little ones overcome challenges and feel the thrill of learning!

O2B Kids Lutz is currently enrolling children six weeks through preschool. Research shows that these first five years of a child's life are the most important. The experiences that children will encounter at O2B Kids Lutz will get them Kindergarten Ready and prepare them for a lifetime of learning success! Our classrooms are specifically designed to be engaging and accessible to children 6 weeks-5 years old. At O2B Kids Lutz, preschoolers will have access to toys and tools curated to aid in development and motor skills through play. Our beautiful Play Village (indoor play area) will provide a third place for children to visit daily in addition to their classroom and the beautiful playgrounds.

We are looking to grow our teaching team for this location and others in the market. If you are interested in learning more about our career opportunities, please check out o2bkids/careers.

O2B Kids is a rapidly growing company focused on providing high-quality care and early education to children from infancy through school ages, and currently has locations across Minnesota, Alabama, Missouri, Florida and Georgia!

About O2B Early Education:

Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, The Child Center, and FD Education. We are a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life's challenges. Founded in 1998, we provide early childhood education and programs for children, 6 weeks old through school-age. O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children, and creating a positive impact in our community. Our schools are the perfect place to Learn & Grow!

