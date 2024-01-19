Parametric Insurance Market Projected To Achieve Exponential Growth USD 29.3 Billion With Striking CAGR Of 9.9% By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parametric Insurance Market

Parametric Insurance Market Projected to Achieve Exponential Growth, Surpassing USD 29.3 Billion with a Striking CAGR of 9.9% by 2030

- Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parametric insurance coverage differs from traditional insurance as it is not claims driven, with payouts made to customers after a loss. Instead, parametric insurance uses triggers or indexes (not claims) to payout after a specific event has occurred. Policyholders, therefore, are insured against a specific event with payments based on a predefined parameter, rather than the amount of a specific claim or loss. Parametric triggers can be applied to a range of loss types, from hotel occupancy rates to flight delays to the depth of a flood. Generally, a parametric contract includes the client, a specific parameter or index (the trigger), the contract or output (a payment amount), a third party or analytical agent responsible for verifying the trigger (i.e., a government agency), and the capital provider. Thus, these factors can be concluded as parametric insurance definition.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, 'Parametric Insurance Market by Type (Natural Catastrophes Insurance, Specialty Insurance , Others), by Industry Vertical (Agriculture, Aerospace & Defense, Mining, Construction, Energy & Utiities, Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.' According to the report, the global parametric insurance industry generated $11.7 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $29.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rapid claim adjustment process, technological advancements, and improved user experience drive the growth of the global parametric insurance market. However, high prices of parametric insurance limit the market growth. On the other hand, new and exciting applications of parametric insurance principles present new opportunities in the coming years.

The natural catastrophes insurance segment to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the natural catastrophes insurance segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global parametric insurance market, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to continuous rise in commercial insurance pricing and widening risk spectrum. However, the specialty insurance segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in demand for specialized expertise and implementation of advanced technologies.

The agriculture segment to maintain its leadership status by 2031

Based on industry vertical, the agriculture segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global parametric insurance market size , and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. This is due to emergence of coverage regulations that include situations that were previously uninsurable and assist in reducing protection gaps. However, the construction segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to assistance to contractors in mitigating weather-related perils during construction and operations.

North America to continue its lead position by 2031

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global parametric insurance market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2031. This is attributed to feasible alternative presented by parametric insurance for organizations to create climate resilience and boost catastrophe response & recovery and expansion by market players. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. This is due to continuous market hardening, natural catastrophe (Nat CAT) exposures, and climate change in the region.

Leading Market Players

Allianz

AXA XL

Chubb

FloodFlash

Jumpstart Insurance Solutions, Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Munich Re

Global Parametrics

Swiss Re

Zurich American Insurance Company

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the parametric insurance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing parametric insurance market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of parametric insurance coverage.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the parametric insurance market size segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in parametric insurance market forecast.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global parametric insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

