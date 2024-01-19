City Of Newark, NJ, Grows Opengov Partnership To Include Contract Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAUWATOSA, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Facing time-consuming manual steps and paper-based processes in its contract management work, the City of Newark, NJ, was looking for a new solution. After a thorough search, the City decided to grow its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for local government.A thriving, forward-thinking metropolis, the City of Newark is committed to leveraging modern technology in its work. While looking for a new contract management solution, City leadership wanted to find a system that could provide a high level of granularity for user permissions and visibility into the status of contracts. OpenGov Procurement 's Contract Management solution was chosen for its ability to centralize contracts and give internal teams and the public easy access to data, as well as for the strong existing relationship the City has with OpenGov.With OpenGov Procurement's Contract Management system, the City of Newark will soon have access to transformative tools to support its procurement work. The City's ability to leverage an end-to-end solution, with tools for all procurement needs from solicitation development to contract management, represents yet another upgrade to its operations. In addition, the adoption of OpenGov is set to reduce review times significantly and streamline contract management, offering an intuitive and efficient platform for both the City and vendors.The City of Newark joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

