KFAED Organizes Students' Educational Expeditions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- A delegation of excellent Kuwaiti students departed on Friday to Tunisia and Vietnam kicking off the 13th edition of the initiative "Be among the Excellent."

The initiative, due until the 26th of this month, is organized by the fund for high school students, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

Mona Al-Ayyaf, the media director at KFAED, said in a press release that the journey was planned by the fund to encourage students to excel in their studies.

Saleh Al-Taqi, supervisor of the expedition, said the students would visit venture sites that had been launched with KFAED's contributions.

For her part, Fatma Al-Tirkit, the supervisor of the journey to Vietnam, said the students would go to sites of development projects, in addition to tourist attractions and villages.

KFAED launched the first such expedition in 2010. Up to 300 students had taken part in these travels, visiting more than 15 countries. (end)

