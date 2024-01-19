Kuwait FM Receives Call From Lebanese Peer On New Post

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Friday a telephone call from Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdullah Bou Habib on the new position.
During the call, Bou Habib wished Al-Yahya every success in his mission, and stated that he was looking forward to "working together" in a way that contributes to enhancing deep-rooted brotherly ties, and the interests of the two countries and their peoples that will be in favor of boosting joint Arab action. (end)
