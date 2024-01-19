Naya Selected As Finalist For 2024 SXSW Pitch

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Naya , the inventor of Naya Create, a highly customizable, modular, ergonomic keyboard ecosystem, was selected as a finalist in the Entertainment, Media, and Content category for the 16th annual SXSW Pitch (formerly SXSW Accelerator).

SXSW Pitch, presented by KPMG, is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 8 - 16, 2024), where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 670 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2024, Naya was selected among the 45 finalists spanning nine separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2024 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 10, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored in Salon H on the sixth floor of the Hilton Hotel.

SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following nine categories: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment, Media & Content, Extended Reality and Web3, Food, Nutrition & Health, Future of Work, Innovative World Technologies, Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics and Student Startup.

Naya will present among four other companies in the Entertainment, Media, and Content category on Sunday, March 10th.

"We are truly honored to have secured a place among the top 5 finalists at the 2024 SXSW Pitch," said Niclas Bertelsen, co-founder of Naya. "We're thrilled about the chance to showcase how Naya Create is addressing industry bottlenecks and how we are bringing more efficiency and ergonomics to digital professionals' workflows."

The Naya keyboard ecosystem tackles efficiency bottlenecks and health concerns stemming from outdated designs of traditional keyboards and peripherals ill-suited to the needs of modern digital creatives. Naya Create is a portable, ultra-low-profile, modular keyboard that, together with our fully-customizable software, enhances efficiency and eliminates productivity loss associated with device switching. See our media kit here .

“SXSW Pitch has been committed to supporting the startup community since its inception in 2009. Since then, the entire event has had a significant impact on the early-stage venture ecosystem providing the resources needed for a startup to grow even through the toughest conditions,” said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine.“The 45 companies selected as finalists this year showed incredible promise and a new level of innovation. We are looking forward to having these startups take the stage in March to present their technologies to our panel of expert judges.”

