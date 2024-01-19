Polio Coordinator Injured In Bajaur, Suspect In Takhtikhel Tragedy Shot Dead In Lakki Marwat

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a shocking turn of events, Polio coordinator Dr. Abdul Rehman and police officer Ilyas sustained serious injuries in a targeted attack by unidentified assailants on their vehicle in the Bade Siah area of Loe Mamund, Bajaur.

Swift response from Rescue 1122's medical team provided crucial aid at the scene, transporting the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar in critical condition.

Simultaneously, in another unsettling incident, Sadar Khan, the prime suspect in the Lakki Marwat's Takhtikhel tragedy, met his demise in an attack by unknown individuals. According to the police, Sadar Khan was being transported for investigation when, on the return journey, assailants lying in wait ambushed the police van.

Sadar Khan succumbed to the attack on the spot, while the accompanying policemen escaped unharmed. The assailants managed to flee following retaliatory gunfire by the police, prompting law enforcement to set up blockades in pursuit of the suspects.

It is worth noting that Sadar Khan had brutally murdered 11 members of the same family with a sharp instrument on January 10, stemming from a domestic dispute. The recent developments add layers of complexity to an already tragic situation.