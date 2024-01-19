Memory Of 20-January Tragedy Victims Commemorated In Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan organised a seminar called
"January 20: Heroic Chronicle of Azerbaijan's History" dedicated to
the commemoration day of January 20 martyrs at the Azerbaijani
Language and Culture Centre operating at the National University of
Modern Languages (NUML) in Pakistan, Azernews reports.
NUML teacher-student staff, representatives of think tanks in
this country, as well as embassy employees, attended the
seminar.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Khazar Farhadov noted that
this year marks the 34th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy and
expressed his deep respect for the memory of the heroic martyrs who
died for the independence of Azerbaijan, as well as the sovereignty
and territorial integrity of the country. He also emphasised that
January 20 was engraved in Azerbaijani history as the peak of the
freedom struggle of Azerbaijanis for independence.
Khazar Farhadov underscored that the Azerbaijani people held
mass protests in response to the discriminatory policy of the USSR
leadership, the deportation of hundreds of thousands of
Azerbaijanis from their historical lands in the territory of
present-day Armenia, and Armenia's groundless territorial claims
against the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan. He drew attention to the
fact that the army committed an unprecedented massacre against the
civilian population by grossly violating international law and the
Constitution.
The ambassador said that National Leader Heydar Aliyev came to
the Permanent Representation of Azerbaijan in Moscow on January 21,
1990, and expressed solidarity with the Azerbaijani people. He
strongly condemned this crime and demanded a political and legal
evaluation of the massacre and punishment of the perpetrators. It
was at the request of the people that, after the coming to power of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev, on his direct initiative, the
January 20 tragedy was given a political and legal assessment at
the state level.
The Ambassador stressed that, under the leadership of the
Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the
Azerbaijani army liberated Azerbaijani lands from Armenian
occupation and restored the sovereignty and territorial integrity
of the country. The diplomat said that today the souls of the
Azerbaijani heroic martyrs who gave their lives for the
independence of the country, as well as its sovereignty and
territorial integrity, are resting in peace.
Speaking at the seminar, Professor Jamil Asghar Jami, Dean of
the Foreign Languages Faculty of NUML, and Muhammad Shakil Ahmed,
Executive Director of Pakistan's Global Strategic Institute for
Sustainable Development, spoke about the events of January 20,
calling the people of Azerbaijan "a great nation with a great past"
and saying that this event is a symbol of the freedom struggle of
the Azerbaijani people.
Besides, speaking about the victory in the Patriotic War of
Azerbaijan, the speakers expressed their respect for the memory of
the martyrs who died for the independence, sovereignty, and
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
