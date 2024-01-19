Civilians In NATO Member States Should Prepare For 'All-Out War' With Russia - Admiral Bauer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A senior NATO official has warned civilians in the West they should brace for an all-out war with the Russian Federation.

That's according to Sky News , Ukrinform reports.

Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, chair of the NATO Military Committee, said that while Allied armies are already prepared for the potential war, average citizens should also be prepared for a conflict that would likely change their lives.

"We have to realize it's not a given that we are in peace. And that's why we [NATO forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia," Bauer said. "But the discussion is much wider. It is also the industrial base and also the people that have to understand they play a role."

Sweden had already called for its population to prepare for a contingency, the official recalled.

Citizens should realize as early as possible that“not everything is plannable and not everything is going to be hunky dory in the next 20 years.”

As reported earlier, Sweden's Minister of Civil Defense, Carl-Oscar Bolin, earlier warned citizens that they need to be ready for an outbreak of war.