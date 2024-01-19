Egypt FM: Recent Red Sea, S. Asia Developments Signal Conflict Spillover

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Friday that all recent developments of the Red Sea and South Asia are considered to be the harbingers of conflict spillover.

Speaking while meeting with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, Shoukry said his country has repeatedly sounded the alarm about such reflections since the eruption of the crisis in Gaza.

Therefore, the Egyptian minister maintained, some action needs to be taken in order to put an end to this crisis as soon as possible, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

For his part, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar voiced his country's concern over the ongoing Red Sea developments, citing recent attacks on several Indian ships, the ministry said.

He cautioned that this situation would have grave impacts on international shipping, pointing out the paramount significance his country attaches to international trade corridors.

Also during the meeting, both foreign ministers tackled a number of regional and international issues that concern both countries, primarily the ongoing situation in occupied Palestinian territories and regional de-escalation efforts. (end)

aff









MENAFN19012024000071011013ID1107742308