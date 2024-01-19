Landslides Kill 7 People In S. Philippines

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- At least seven people died in flash floods and landslides in the southern Philippine regions of Davao and Carago, the nation's civil defense declared on Friday.
The floods and landslides affected 71,000 families and more than 270,000 people living in these areas, the civil defense center said in a statement.
Eleven roads were damaged and five regions were deprived of power, it said, indicating that work and schooling were suspended in some of the afflicted areas.
Up to 15,000 people have been evacuated to safer areas and 22,000 others are still without shelter. (end)
aib
MENAFN19012024000071011013ID1107742306
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.