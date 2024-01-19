Landslides Kill 7 People In S. Philippines

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- At least seven people died in flash floods and landslides in the southern Philippine regions of Davao and Carago, the nation's civil defense declared on Friday.

The floods and landslides affected 71,000 families and more than 270,000 people living in these areas, the civil defense center said in a statement.

Eleven roads were damaged and five regions were deprived of power, it said, indicating that work and schooling were suspended in some of the afflicted areas.

Up to 15,000 people have been evacuated to safer areas and 22,000 others are still without shelter. (end)

