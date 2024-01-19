Global 3D Cell Culture Market Forecast Report To 2028 - CAGR Of 15% During 2022-2028, With Innovation Spurring Global Expansion By 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global 3D cell culture market size reached US$ 2.01 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$4.73 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.30% during 2022-2028.

The growing demand for 3D tissue-engineered models to diagnose cancer, rising need for airway and air-liquid interface organoids, and increasing utilization in studies that require in vivo model systems represent some of the key factors driving the market.

At present, the increasing utilization of 3D cell culture in studies that require in vivo model systems, as 3D cultures can closely mimic a typical morphology and microarchitecture of organs, represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the employment of 3D tissue-engineered models to diagnose cancer and other clinical disorders among the masses around the world.

This, along with the growing demand for 3D cell culture to analyze the effects of a foreign drug over body tissues and organs, is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the rising demand for 3D cell culture, as it is a simple and inexpensive in vitro tumor-host environment compared to 2D techniques, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing usage of 3D models for performing research about respiratory diseases is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Apart from this, there is an increase in the demand for airway and air-liquid interface organoids to develop and discover antiviral drugs and as experimental virology platforms and study the immune responses. This, coupled with the launch of new products and wide applications of 3D protocols in biological research, is strengthening the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation

This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global 3D cell culture market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on product, application and end user.

Product Insights:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the 3D cell culture market based on the product. This includes scaffold-based platforms, scaffold-free platforms, microchips, bioreactors, and others. According to the report, scaffold-based platforms represented the largest segment.



Application Insights:

A detailed breakup and analysis of the 3D cell culture market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and others. According to the report, cancer research accounted for the largest market share.



End User Insights:

A detailed breakup and analysis of the 3D cell culture market based on the end user has also been provided in the report. This includes biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, academic institutes, and others. According to the report, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest market share.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global 3D cell culture market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report.

Also, detailed profiles of the following major companies have been provided:



3D Biotek

Advanced Biomatrix

Avantor Inc.

CN Bio Innovations

Corning

Emulate

InSphero

Lonza Group

Merck

Promocell

Synthecon Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Questions Answered in This Report



How big is the 3D cell culture market?

What is the expected growth rate of the global 3D cell culture market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global 3D cell culture market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D cell culture market?

What is the breakup of the global 3D cell culture market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the global 3D cell culture market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the global 3D cell culture market based on the end user?

What are the key regions in the global 3D cell culture market? Who are the key players/companies in the global 3D cell culture market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global 3D Cell Culture Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Scaffold-Based Platforms

6.2 Scaffold-Free Platforms

6.3 Microchips

6.4 Bioreactors

6.5 Others

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Cancer Research

7.2 Stem Cell Research

7.3 Drug Discovery

7.4 Regenerative Medicine

7.5 Others

8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

8.2 Contract Research Laboratories

8.3 Academic Institutes

8.4 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

