Boomer Benefits Founding Partner And Medicare Expert Danielle Kunkle Roberts Featured On Award-Winning Agency Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading Medicare advice resource guides seniors and helps them decide on the right Medicare plans while providing legendary customer service.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boomer Benefits, the award-winning licensed Medicare agency, today announced that the firm's Co-Founder Danielle Kunkle Roberts , Medicare expert and bestselling author, is now featured on its website, . Every year, Boomer Benefits helps seniors throughout the country learn Medicare and subsequently find the right, most cost-effective Medicare plan in their area.Kunkle Roberts is renowned for her knowledge of Medicare and advocacy for making it easier for seniors to understand. She and her team have designed easy-to-read guidance for new Medicare beneficiaries who are in the process of choosing an appropriate plan. She has contributed many articles that help seniors find plans which fit their lifestyles and health needs.Her latest book, 10 Costly Medicare Mistakes You Can't Afford to Make, focuses on step-by-step guidance for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers all aspects of potential mistakes and how to avoid choosing the wrong plan-explores five major decisions which every new Medicare beneficiary should take into consideration. The book is intended to help seniors sort through their options, including how to determine the best time to enroll in Medicare and why to consider enrolling in Part D even if people are not taking any medications.“Danielle is a key thought leader in the Medicare industry,” said Kelsey Mundfrom, a spokesperson for Boomer Benefits.“She is an expert in her field with an amazing track record of producing relatable content for beneficiaries to better understand Medicare Advantage, Medigap, and Medicare Part D.” Mundfrom added,“For people trying to decide between Plan N and Plan G, Danielle gives people important details, features, and benefits to feel confident in choosing the right coverage.”For more information visit .END###

Kelsey Mundfrom

Boomer Benefits

+1 (817) 249-8600

...