Author Robert Eckess Releases Long Awaited Book Telling The History Of Stewart, British Columbia

Stewart, BC History

Robert Allen (Bob) Eckess

Thoroughly researched book honors residents past and present by documenting notable events in the history of Stewart

STEWART, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, British Columbia (BC) author Robert Allen (Bob) Eckess announced the publication of his new book,“Stewart, BC History,” which is available on Amazon. To honor the early history of Stewart, Eckess decided to capture traditions and stories of prospectors, plane crashes, and settlers before those who remembered had passed on. Logging camps, oil, gold prospecting, and transportation provided numerous stories about Stewart's natural resources and the hard-working families who settled in the area.“It is important to me to document and share the rich history of Stewart, BC,” said Eckess.“The pioneers shared valuable stories about mining, geology, and even potential 'alien skeletons.' They had their issues with indigenous British Columbia tribes and establishing camps.”Stewart is a municipality located at the head of the Portland Canal in northwestern BC. It is near the Alaskan panhandle. The town's population was 517 in 2021.“Stewart is the kind of place that a lot of people might ignore or take for granted,” Eckess added.“Yet, if you explore the history of the region, you will find that the story of Stewart will teach you a lot about the history of Canada and BC, going back several centuries.”Eckess was inspired to write a book to keep the town's history alive. In 1998, the author began conversations with the Stewart“old timers” about the early history of Stewart. He collected a great deal of information and photos to document the arc of time in the area. After having devoted many years to documenting the history of Stewart, Eckess launched a website to share the documents and photos he'd collected with residents and the general public interested in history.Eckess was born in Prince Rupert, BC in 1951. He has lived in Stewart since 1985.For more information visitEND# # #

