Seat Sharing Deal: SP Agrees To Give Seven Seats To RLD In UP For Lok Sabha Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 19 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have finalised seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections.

According to RLD spokesman Anil Dubey, the RLD will get seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

"A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held between SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary at the former's residence on Friday," he said.

Akhilesh later tweeted a photograph of him shaking hands with RLD chief and wrote "Let us all get together for the victory."

--IANS

amita/svn